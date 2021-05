LOWER LAKE — And that’s a wrap for the now-you-see-it, now-you-don’t 2021 NorCal Cycling League season. Shortened to three races in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the third and final racing weekend took place Saturday and Sunday on the 8.2-mile Six Sigma Ranch and Winery course near Lower Lake. Six Sigma hosted all three NorCal races this season, accommodating mountain bikers from five different regions, including the Redwood region that features Lake County riders, most of them members of the Middletown High School Mountain Bike Team.