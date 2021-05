Billions of dollars in underreported taxes by employers and backup withholding for their employees are helping fuel the tax gap, according to a new report. The report, released Thursday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, found the IRS is still not making enough progress on improving federal tax withholding processes and procedures despite previous reports from TIGTA about the problem. In response to recommendations included in previous reviews, the IRS has undertaken several actions to address the problem. But TIGTA’s analysis of information return filings found continued significant backup withholding noncompliance and employer underreporting of employment tax, and discrepancy cases are still not being worked on by the IRS.