newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Adam Silver reiterates he wants play-in to stay, NBA to return to traditional schedule

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Silver has been pretty clear about what he wants in the past. He likes the play-in tournament and what it means for the regular season — people were talking about the jockeying for the play-in, not tanking. And he wants the NBA to return to its traditional October-to-June schedule.

nba.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Television#Espn Radio#Nba Schedule#Nba Players#Espn Radio#Warriors Lakers#October To June Schedule#Games#Off Season Discussion#Fan Interest#Likes#Hat Tip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAAwful Announcing

Adam Silver talked about embracing new technology and the NBA’s broadcast relationship with China

Adam Silver went on the record with Time earlier this week as the NBA was named one of the publication’s top 100 influential companies. The NBA commissioner’s comments were wide-ranging on the current state of professional basketball and where it might be going next, but he also hit on a few very relevant subjects, including how technology has fueled growth and the league’s relationship with China.
NBAHoopsHype

Playoff Seeding

Josh Lewenberg: With Indiana’s win over Cleveland tonight, it’s official: the Toronto Raptors are eliminated and will miss the playoffs for the first time in 8 years. Tim Reynolds: The Blazers-Lakers loser tonight not only will be in 7th in the West, a game behind the winner, but will have lost the head-to-head tiebreaker. So in essence, tonight’s loser will be two games behind the other with five games left. Seems like a big game.
NBARealGM

Adam Silver: NBA Has To Earn Viewers During This Transformational Period

Adam Silver recently delivered "something of a pep talk and challenge to his top basketball executives recently" as the NBA enters its first play-in tournament and a playoffs without the control of a bubble environment. League revenues are down due to reduced arena capacities this season and ratings have widely...
NBAsportsmax.tv

NBA commissioner Silver wants play-in format to remain

The play-in tournament may be here to stay with NBA commissioner Adam Silver stating that his personal preference is for it to continue beyond this season. Teams ranked seventh to 10th in both the Western and Eastern Conference have faced off in the play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the 2020-21 season.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Adam Silver Talks Play-In, ’21/22 Start Date, Arena Capacities

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of Keyshawn, J-Will and Zubin on ESPN Radio (video link), NBA commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that his preference would be for the play-in tournament to be a mainstay for years to come, as long as the teams and players are on board.
NBAoutkick.com

Adam Silver Tries to Defend the NBA Bowing to China

The NBA and its players profit from China and its inhumane treatment of its citizens. Thus, when asked about China’s genocide and slave labor, members of the NBA often fold like pathetic stooges. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, promoted as the most vocal commissioner in sports, has followed his players’ lead and refused to acknowledge how hypocritical and dishonest the NBA’s relationship with China is.
NBABleacher Report

Adam Silver on NBA Play-In Tournament: It's No Secret That I Want It Around Long-Term

The NBA play-in tournament will wrap up Friday when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Golden State Warriors, with the winner moving on to the Western Conference playoffs. When asked about the play-in tournament Friday, Silver said he wants it around long-term. He spoke about it during an appearance on Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin on ESPN Radio (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps):
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis: Adam Silver, NBA Won't Let LeBron James Lose in Play-in Series

Clay Travis: “How desperate is the NBA for both Steph and LeBron to make the NBA Playoffs? I think they are MASSIVELY desperate for that to occur… The NBA doesn’t do itself any favors because it definitely does feel the most like the WWE… Over the course of a game, an NBA official has more control than a Major League Baseball umpire does. You can tell pretty easily if a ball or a strike should be called, and whether somebody is out at first or second base… I’m going to be honest with you. I think the NBA, which no one is watching – they just set their lowest all-time record, a 13% decline from last year which was previously the worst on record. I would bet almost every dollar that I have that’s there’s no way that the Lakers are going to miss the regular playoffs… The NBA HAS to have LeBron. If LeBron is not in the Western Conference Finals and the NBA Finals? Nobody else in the West is going to draw much interest… I don’t wanna say that Adam Silver is initiating ‘Code Red’, but the NBA is in such desperate straights that if LeBron like tweaked his ankle in a serious way and his season was over, I think Adam Silver would curl up in the fetal position and would just start crying. That’s how bad of a shape the NBA is in.” (Full Audio Segment)
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Evan Fournier wants to play in the Olympics

Michael Grange: Nurse said he was happy but not surprised Khem Birch said he planned to play for Canada this summer but didn’t plan to shut him down to keep him healthy. Says these end of season games are important reps for him. 3 weeks ago – via Matt Logue...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LaMelo Ball Says He Could Play In The NBA As A 14-Year-Old Kid

LaMelo Ball is already making a lot of noise in the NBA, becoming the favorite to win the 2021 Rookie of the Year award. He landed in Charlotte to play with the Hornets, and things have been terrific for the guard and the team. Although he missed some time with a wrist injury, Ball is back in action, taking his squad to at least the play-in tournament this season.