New Japanese influenced Rooftop Bar and Restaurant to open May 27th at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek near Disney Springs
Orlando’s hottest new rooftop restaurant, illume, is opening at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, on Thursday May 27th. We got an exclusive sneak peek at illume – this place is full breathtaking views, an Asian-inspired menu , and handcrafted Japanese sake and aged whiskey cocktails. Perfect for viewing the nightly nearby Disney fireworks. The restaurant will be led by chef Myra Buerkle.tastychomps.com