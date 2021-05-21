newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

New Japanese influenced Rooftop Bar and Restaurant to open May 27th at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek near Disney Springs

By Ricky Ly of TastyChomps.com
tastychomps.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando’s hottest new rooftop restaurant, illume, is opening at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, on Thursday May 27th. We got an exclusive sneak peek at illume – this place is full breathtaking views, an Asian-inspired menu , and handcrafted Japanese sake and aged whiskey cocktails. Perfect for viewing the nightly nearby Disney fireworks. The restaurant will be led by chef Myra Buerkle.

tastychomps.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Food Drink#Open Bar#Wine Bar#American Bar#New Japanese#Asian#F B Daniel Schmidt#General Details Grand#Seminole American#Indian#Disney World#Disney Springs#Bonnet Creek Preserve#Resort#Chef#Handcrafted Cocktails#Fun Filled Amenities#Signature Menu Items#Swanky Cabanas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestylelaughingplace.com

The Disneyland Hotel Reopens July 2nd, Including Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

“The magic is back!” As part of the Disneyland Resort’s phased reopening, the Disneyland Hotel will welcome Guests back on July 2nd. Reservations are now available on Disneyland.com and through travel agents. The resort will be reopening with limited capacity. Dining locations also reopening July 2nd include Tangaroa Terrace Tropical...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

3 Restaurants with NEW MENUS in Disney World

Some things have returned to “normal” (like the return of self-serve drink stations in some locations), an After Hours Halloween event has been announced for this year, and temperature checks are set to be phased out. When it comes to food, some things are changing there too! Recently, 3 Disney World restaurants debuted new/revamped menus and other spots have slightly modified offerings. What places have new items for you to try? We’re breaking it down for you today!
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: A Disney Springs Bar ALMOST Made Us Forget Trader Sam’s Is Closed!

Disney Springs is a pretty cool spot to do some shopping, hear some live music, and grab a sip. There are seriously SO many options for places to eat and drink in Disney Springs. From AMAZING desserts to boba teas, to some of our favorite restaurants; it can be pretty difficult to decide where to stop. Well, sorry, but we are making that choice harder with an unexpected bar that has SERIOUSLY stepped up its game.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

A Limited-Time Cupcake in Disney Springs Honors A Nostalgic Ice Cream Bar!

Do you like anything pink? If so, there is a new fun and summery flavor available at Sprinkles in Disney Springs that’s made for you!. Sprinkles Cupcakes is known for having fun limited-time treats like the S’moreo Cupcake, and we recently learned about the cupcake flavors coming to Sprinkles this month. But now, the cupcake joint has added a returning limited-time flavor to the mix!
Restaurantsthelosangelesbeat.com

‘Study of Fire’ is a New Pop-up Series at Eataly’s Rooftop Restaurant Terra

‘Study of Fire’ is a new dining pop-up at Terra, Eataly’s beautiful rooftop restaurant in Century City. ‘Study of Fire’ is a collaboration between Terra and various local chefs, restaurants, and pop-ups. It’s a celebration of the return to LA restaurant dining and the essentiality of fire in cooking. Most of the dishes served during the ‘Study of Fire’ series will be prepared on Terra’s wood-burning outdoor Italian grill.
RestaurantsWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Beatrix Restaurant Signs Removed from Construction Walls at Disney Springs

After the closure and demolition of Bongos at Disney Springs, Beatrix Health Foods was set to take over the lot. Although Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants says differently, it seems the construction of Beatrix has been canceled and the property is being turned into a green space. Signs advertising Beatrix have now been removed from construction walls at the site.
TravelDisney Tourist Blog

Review: Newest Luxury Hotel at Disney World

Walt Disney World has experienced a resort boom in recent years, with noteworthy additions including Gran Destino Tower and Riviera Resort, plus Disney Vacation Club expansion, room reimaginings, and enhancements. Although less attention-grabbing than the on-site offerings, there have also been a ton of third party additions. Flamingo Crossings has...
Travelthemeparktourist.com

8 Unique Experiences You HAVE to Try at Disney Resort Hotels

Staying at a Disney Resort Hotel on your vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth can really add to the excitement. Walt Disney World Resort features more than 25 resort hotels with options for any price range. From the themed rooms and lounge-worthy pools to their close proximity to the theme parks, you’ll be glad you decided to vacation right by the magic. Today we’re sharing eight experiences that are unique to Disney Resort Hotels so you can add them to your vacation bucket list!
Restaurantsthepitchkc.com

Dish & Drink KC: A new bar and restaurant opens in the Crossroads this Friday, a welcome reopening in Waldo, plus events for your weekend

In the former home of the Jacobson (2040 Central Street), a new restaurant and a bar-within-a-restaurant open this Friday. Society dubs itself an “art-forward” concept (read: full of very colorful artwork) that serves a menu that resurrects dishes from the now-closed Jacobson as well as the Plaza’s Parkway Social Kitchen. Tater tots stuffed with smoky cheese, Ahi Tuna with avocado and mango, steaks, rotisserie chicken, and a few sushi rolls are on the menu, as are cocktails with a tiki bend.
TravelInside the Magic

Marriott Opening Family Suites at Disney’s Flamingo Crossings This Summer

A brand new Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites is opening at Disney’s Flamingo Crossings, located just ten minutes away from Magic Kingdom!. This new property will have plenty of suites that are perfect for families looking to use their Marriott points for their Disney World vacation. Flamingo Crossings is Disney’s...
California StateWDW News Today

REVIEW: Attraction-Themed Drinks and Food Leave Us Screamin’ at NEW Legacy Passholder Alfresco Tasting Terrace at Disney California Adventure

Alfresco Tasting Terrace in Disney California Adventure has reopened for a limited time just for Disneyland Legacy Passholders. The special menu is chock full of references to Disney California Adventure attractions from past and present. Signs welcoming Legacy Passholders are up outside the terrace. Both a paper menu and a...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

JW Marriott Opens 5th Luxury Property in Mexico

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, announces the opening of JW Marriott Monterrey Valle, the brand’s newest luxury property and fifth in Mexico. JW Marriott Monterrey Valle is set in an unparalleled location, flanked by the majestic Sierra Madre mountain range and in the heart of San Pedro Garza Garcia, one of the most prestigious economic centers of Latin America.
TravelTheme Park Insider

Disneyland Hotel to Reopen in July

Disneyland's original hotel has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic and has remained closed since the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks reopened last month. It will be the final of Disneyland's three on-site hotels to return, following the Disney's Grand California Resort & Spa, which reopened with the parks, and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, which will reopen June 15. Reservations are now available via Disneyland.com.