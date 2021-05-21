New Japanese influenced Rooftop Bar and Restaurant to open May 27th at JW Marriott Bonnet Creek near Disney Springs

Some things have returned to “normal” (like the return of self-serve drink stations in some locations), an After Hours Halloween event has been announced for this year, and temperature checks are set to be phased out. When it comes to food, some things are changing there too! Recently, 3 Disney World restaurants debuted new/revamped menus and other spots have slightly modified offerings. What places have new items for you to try? We’re breaking it down for you today!