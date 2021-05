A couple years ago I made my version of banh pate so, and it has since become one of the most popular recipes on the blog. Back then, I had the idea to do a chicken curry version of that recipe, and I just never got around to it. Well today is the day! These Vietnamese curry chicken puff pastries are super easy to make and some of the tastiest things I’ve ever eaten. It is made with store bought puff pastry sheets filled with chicken, mixed vegetables, and a variety of seasonings and aromatics. This is THE dish to make for summer get togethers.