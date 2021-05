When I was young, my family was not well off financially. In addition to not having much money, very little of our money was budgeted toward meeting the needs of our family. It was left to my mom to assure that our family of five had all of our needs met, from food to household supplies, to clothing, to entertainment and beyond on a budget of $100 per month. Even back in the 90s, stretching $1,200 a year to meet all of those needs was a nearly insurmountable trial.