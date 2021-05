To mark President Biden’s 100th day in office, migrants and asylum seekers staged a march to call attention to his promise to reform immigration in the United States. Their demonstration to raise awareness about policies that have prevented them from making their case for political asylum in the country’s interior was also attended by members of various non-governmental organizations that have provided shelter and legal aid. Tony Paniagua spoke to migrants and advocates about steps they would like to see the Biden administration take immediately.