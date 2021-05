How to Get the Best HVAC System for Your House Type. Figuring out what type of residential AC system you need can be tough, especially when you aren't familiar with AC system purchases. Realistically, how many air conditioners have you bought in your life? At the very most, it could be three or four. So, you likely aren't an expert. If you don't deal with AC terms, repairs or replacements on a daily basis, knowing what AC system to buy can be frazzling. It's a task you may need and want to consult a professional on.