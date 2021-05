KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Former minister Yeo Bee Yin today urged the government to clarify which types of Covid-19 vaccines are suitable for pregnant women. The former energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister pointed out in a statement that many pregnant women are considering signing up for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine when the next opt-in programme is opened, instead of waiting for their turn in Phase Three of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for the general public.