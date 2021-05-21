newsbreak-logo
Tullahoma, TN

Frances “Alberta” Woosley Ledford

thunder1320.com
 3 days ago

Frances “Alberta” Woosley Ledford, passed this life on Wednesday, May 19 th , 2021 at her residence at the age of 78 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Alberta was born in Lynchburg to the late David and Hattie West Woosley. She married Jesse Ledford Jr. in 1960 and earned her LPN degree while caring for her active twin sons and daughter. Over the years, she worked in Tullahoma for Dr. Webb and Dr. Lindsay, and retired from Harton Hospital’s maternity unit where she loved caring for the newborn babies. She enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers, experimenting with new recipes, traveling, and watching her birdfeeders and the deer with our dear Mr. Paul. She loved her family and enjoyed get-togethers with them, and her many dear friends, some of which included her fellow nurses, Moore County High School classmates, and the No Name group. She enjoyed sewing and made beautiful, treasured quilts for her children and grandchildren. Alberta was a member of Cedar Lane Church of Christ in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 31 years, Jesse L. Ledford, Jr. who passed away in 1991; and two brothers, Glendon Woosley and D.A. Woosley. Alberta is survived by her loving companion of many years, Paul Barnes; step-son, Paul (Charlene) Ledford of Tullahoma; step-daughter, Vickie (David) Thompson of Tullahoma; twin sons, Larry (Pam) Ledford of Manchester and Gary (Denise) Ledford of Tullahoma; one daughter, Kristie Moreau of Estill Springs; seven grandsons, Jeremy (Frances) Ledford, Scottie (LaDonna) Ledford, Travis (Jackie) Ledford, Brandon Greeson, Zach Ledford, Nathan Ledford, and James Moreau; four granddaughters, Slectues Thompson, Jessica (Joseph) James, Amber (Jakeb) Newberry, and Emma Ledford; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Claude (Connie) Woosley of Lynchburg; one sister, Mildred Cunningham of Tullahoma; several nieces and nephews; Cheryl Barnes (Mike) Stevens, and the whole Barnes family. A special thank you to Hospice Compassus and her caregivers, Vickie Helton, Paulette James, and Linda Martin. Also, a special appreciation to Cheryl Stevens for her support to us all. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Alberta’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

