Makers Of 'Peaky Blinders' Show Fail To Get Injunction Against Distillery For 'Peaky Blinders' Whiskey

NOW: A newly-awarded gold standard whiskey at Great Lakes Distillery prompts a party this Thursday, May 20th. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local craft spirits pioneer Great Lakes Distillery was awarded gold at the Denver International Spirits Competition for its Still & Oak Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The renowned whiskey staple took home a gold medal for taste in the American Craft Whiskey category. A robust, multi-layered bourbon, Still & Oak Straight Bourbon Whiskey impressed the judges with its rich palate and malt-forward approach. The Wisconsin-made craft whiskey starts with aromas of roasted grain, baking spices, seasoned wood and caramel and develops further with corn, vanilla and honey. The judging panel noted the whiskey’s well-rounded flavors and one judge labeled it a ‘great sipper.’ “The higher barley content in this bourbon gives it a richness and smooth, long-lasting finish,” said Ross Salchow, Marketing Director for Great Lakes Distillery. “It’s a great example of what you can produce in small batches with Wisconsin-grown grains.” With this award, Great Lakes Distillery has four gold medal winning craft whiskeys. They are Still & Oak Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Still & Oak Straight Rye Whiskey, Kinnickinnic Whiskey and Dirty Helen Barrel Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey.