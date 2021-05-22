$4.7M Lower Lake Summer Retreat Hits the Market in Excelsior, MN (PHOTOS)
$4.7M Lower Lake Summer Retreat Hits the Market in Excelsior, MN. $4,700,000 | Built 2000 | 6,373 Sq. Ft. | 5 Beds | 7 Baths | 0.94 Acres. A rare opportunity to purchase prime level lakeshore near Excelsior for $4.7 million. Crystal clear water and miles of Lower Lake views of Big Island and beyond. A long, winding drive off a quiet street leads you to this classic, lake-style home on nearly one acre of rolling lawn and towering maple trees tucked in along the south shore between Excelsior and Cottagewood. Architecturally significant home with a generous use of stone, layered millwork and custom-themed leaded glass throughout. Originally built by Jyland with recent addition and updates by Hendel Homes. Move in and enjoy the sunsets on the lake this summer! The property is on the market for $4.7 million with Gregg Larsen of Coldwell Banker Realty – Wayzata.www.priceypads.com