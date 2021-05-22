newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Excelsior, MN

$4.7M Lower Lake Summer Retreat Hits the Market in Excelsior, MN (PHOTOS)

priceypads.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article$4.7M Lower Lake Summer Retreat Hits the Market in Excelsior, MN. $4,700,000 | Built 2000 | 6,373 Sq. Ft. | 5 Beds | 7 Baths | 0.94 Acres. A rare opportunity to purchase prime level lakeshore near Excelsior for $4.7 million. Crystal clear water and miles of Lower Lake views of Big Island and beyond. A long, winding drive off a quiet street leads you to this classic, lake-style home on nearly one acre of rolling lawn and towering maple trees tucked in along the south shore between Excelsior and Cottagewood. Architecturally significant home with a generous use of stone, layered millwork and custom-themed leaded glass throughout. Originally built by Jyland with recent addition and updates by Hendel Homes. Move in and enjoy the sunsets on the lake this summer! The property is on the market for $4.7 million with Gregg Larsen of Coldwell Banker Realty – Wayzata.

www.priceypads.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Excelsior, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Wayzata, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Shore#Leaded Glass#Lake Shore Drive#South Lawn#Classic Hits#Street Level#Hendel Homes#Coldwell Banker Realty#Towering Maple Trees#Home#Prime Level Lakeshore#Stone#Market#Millwork#Rare#Lower Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Minnesota StateOnlyInYourState

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Hennepin County, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Broadway shows announce fall reopening dates; Ireland reopening gingerly

Viking Cruises is already advertising St. Paul and other cities on the Mississippi River for its slate of new tours scheduled to launch in August 2022. The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved a contract allowing ships to dock at Lambert's Landing, a riverfront park near downtown that was once among the busiest steamboat ports in the country. Viking's longest option — a 15-day cruise between St. Paul and New Orleans — has already sold out for 2022. Tickets for 2023 and 2024 cruises are still available at a price of $11,300 or more. Travelers can also book an eight-day cruise from St. Louis to St. Paul for fares starting at $4,400. "There's no question these will sell out," said Terry Mattson, president and CEO of Visit St. Paul. "Nobody does it better than Viking."
Excelsior, MNminnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Bull & Wren Pub

Do the Twin Cities need another Irish pub? One visit to the former Jake O’Connors in Excelsior will convince you that the answer is yes. New owners have brought in more light to the space, and they’ve revamped the menu to showcase elevated pub favorites. Yes, there’s a fish and...
Excelsior, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Restaurants, customers respond to Walz's reopening plan

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — Just in time for the weekend, loosened restrictions on restaurants and bars are coming and the changes are a welcome announcement for some. Step one, which relaxes some restrictions primarily in outdoor settings, takes place at noon on May 7. It removes limits for outdoor dining, events,...