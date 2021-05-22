newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

ROUNDUP: Central baseball stays undefeated; McNamara, Herscher softball see offensive surges

By Daily Journal Staff Report
Kankakee Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBASEBALL Central 7, Watseka 0 The Comets saw their season-starting unbeaten streak reach 12 games with Jay Lemenager’s shutout victory over their Sangamon Valley Conference rivals Friday. Lemenager fanned a whopping 15 batters and allowed just four hits. Dylan Bailey was 1-for-3 with three RBIs, and Matthew and Jacob Shoven each had a hit and scored two runs. Conner Curry had a 2-for-3 day at the plate for the Warriors. Seneca 9, Gardner-SW 1 The Panthers briefly held a 1-0 lead for half an inning before the Irish countered with a four-run third inning and never looked back. Brandon States went 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored. Alex McElroy added a pair of singles. SOFTBALL Bishop McNamara 14, Providence 7 The Irish trailed by three and played catch up until taking an 8-7 lead in the fifth and tacking on half a dozen more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Mallory O’Connor led the Mac comeback with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and a run. Grace Edwards went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and a run as 10 different Irish players scored at least once. Liv DeLuca allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in a complete game victory. Herscher 12, St. Anne 0 (5 innings) Colby McDivitt allowed just one hit on the evening in a nine-strikeout shutout effort that vaulted the Tigers to 15-5 on the season. Mia Ruder led the Herscher offensive charge with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Emma Powers went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. McDivitt and Gabbie Deany had multi-hit games as well. Taylor DeYoung had the Cardinals’ lone hit. Sophia Torres allowed nine runs on eight hits in three innings. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Watseka 1 (5 innings) The Warriors mustered up just two hits in their first of a pair with the Panthers Friday, coming from Brianna Denault and Kennedy McTaggart. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15, Watseka 4 (5 innings) An eight-run Panther second doomed the Warriors in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. Sydney McTaggart and Claire Curry each smacked doubles for the Warriors and Denault also had a hit. Illinois Lutheran 17, Trinity 7 The Eagles fell to 2-7 thanks to some defensive woes on the road Friday. Anna Simmons and Chloe Brands had a pair of hits apiece to lead the offense and Simmons was charged with the loss on the rubber. BOYS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite Bishop McNamara (ninth place, 27 points), Reed-Custer (11th-place, 22 points) and Beecher (14th-place, nine points) traveled to Seneca Friday evening for a 14-team Invitational. Reed-Custer’s Evan Pickard had the lone local victory by taking first in the pole vault. Bishop McNamara’s best finish of the evening came when the 4x800-meter relay team of Christian Provost, Pedro Hernandez, Grant Fouts and Chase Provost finished third. Christian Provost’s fifth-place finish in the 1600-meter run was the team’s highest individual finish. Russell Ward finished third in the 3200-meter run to lead Beecher. GIRLS TRACK & FIELD Seneca Irish Invite On the girls side Bishop McNamara’s 72 points was good enough for second, only to host Seneca, who totaled 198 points. Beecher finished ninth (26 points) and Reed-Custer came home 12th (11 points). McNamara’s Halle Nugent won the 100-meter dash while Evita Martinez won the 800-meter and 1600-meter races. Beecher’s Maddie Boley won the discus and Zoe Hasset gave the Comets a pair of top-fives in the 100-meter dash (fourth) and 200-meter dash (fifth).

www.daily-journal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Panthers#Home Games#Road Games#Cardinals#Baseball Central 7#Irish#Tigers#Paxton Buckley Loda#Trinity 7#Chloe Brands#Christian#Chase Provost#Comets#St Anne#Providence#Eagles#Watseka#Illinois Lutheran#The Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Grove City, MNWest Central Tribune

Prep Softball roundup: Falcons stumble against Huskers’ offense

GROVE CITY — The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City softball team was dealt back-to-back double-digit defeats by its Central Minnesota Conference opponent Holdingford on Thursday. After getting shut out in Game 1 11-0, the Falcons connected offensively in Game 2 but still fell to the Huskers 16-6. Both games ended in the fifth inning.
miamivalleytoday.com

Monday Baseball/Softball Roundup

FAIRBORN — The Troy baseball team got a “slam’ from Owen Harlamert, but it wasn’t enough in a 9-7 loss to Fairfield at Wright State University Monday in non-conference action. Troy got in an 8-2 hole and couldn’t quite dig itself out. The Trojans were still trailing 8-3 when Harlamert...
rrspin.com

Jackets baseball remain undefeated

The Roanoke Rapids High School Yellow Jackets Varsity Baseball team completed the season sweep of Louisburg on Friday night by a score of 11-2. Braxton Coggins started and picked up the win going 5 innings and striking out 8 batters. Jon Lewis Temple came on in relief and threw 1 2/3 innings of shutout ball. Bennett Liverman then took the mound and struck out the only batter he faced to end the game.
La Crosse Tribune

High school softball roundup: La Crosse Central rallies late to beat Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Central High School softball team used a seventh-inning rally to come back and beat Onalaska 6-5 on Thursday at JC Fields. After giving up five runs in the bottom of the sixth and trailing 5-2 entering the seventh, the RiverHawks (5-2, 4-2 MVC) were down to their final out when an RBI single by Whitney Mislivicek started the comeback.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

SOFTBALL: Harms returns to McNamara as Purple Day tradition continues

KANKAKEE — Perhaps even more important than a coach’s win-loss record is the legacy and tradition they leave behind. Laura Harms had plenty of success during her nine years coaching the Bishop McNamara softball team, winning 274 games, nine All-City titles, seven regional plaques, five sectional titles, three state appearances and a 2013 IHSA Class 2A State crown.
hometownregister.com

Bulldogs stay undefeated routing Tigers 13-1

OLNEY — Effingham St. Anthony Bulldogs routed the Olney Tigers on Saturday, 13-1, staying undefeated at 11-0. The Tigers fell behind early as the Bulldogs racked up seven runs in the first inning to their one. Effingham kept the pressure on Olney scoring two runs in the top of the...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Cooperstown stays undefeated with baseball win at Adirondack

Kendall Haney scored three runs, had two RBI and pitched four innings for the win as Cooperstown beat Adirondack, 12-4, in Boonville on Wednesday, May 12. Haney had little trouble on the mound until the fourth inning, when he gave up two runs. He struck out four and gave up four hits, but walked no batters.
Inside Nova

Madison, Marshall baseball teams undefeated

With two convincing victories against Concorde District rivals, the Madison Warhawks remained undefeated with a 5-0 overall record in high-school baseball. The Warhawks (2-0 in the league) defeated the Chantilly Chargers, 11-1, then the Oakton Cougars, 10-2, in home games. The win over Oakton was May 8, with Bryce Eldridge...
Huron Daily Tribune

Roundup: Hatchets baseball, softball sweep North Huron

BAD AXE – The Bad Axe varsity baseball team swept a doubleheader from the visiting North Huron Warriors on Wednesday. In Game 1, the Hatchets offense got fired up early in the 11-1 win, with Micah Gordon driving in a first-inning run with a triple. Bad Axe would score four more times in the third inning, with Gordon, Vinny Blackstock and Evan MacAlpine all picking up RBIs. The Hatchets had a total of 13 hits, with Aaron Sowles, Gordon, Blackstock and VanHoughttehem all getting multiple hits.
Frederick News-Post

Local Roundup: Trio of no-hitters highlight start of baseball, softball seasons

First impressions don’t get much better. Appearing in her first varsity game, sophomore Taylor Broadbent pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the host Knights nipped the Bears on Monday. Ashlyn Routzahn hit a double to drive in Taylor Broadbent for the deciding run in the fourth inning. Broadbent had...
Kankakee Daily Journal

ROUNDUP: Herscher girls soccer tops Manteno; B-B softball upsets Lincoln-Way Central

Herscher continued its season-opening winning streak, which now sits at 10, after a road victory against their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals. With a 10-0 mark to open the season, the first girls soccer season since 2019 due to COVID-19, Tigers coach Chris Longtin said that with so many varsity newcomers, even he's been pleasantly surprised with how well the team has started out of the gate.
Sullivan, INsullivan-times.com

Lady Arrows top North to stay undefeated

The year of firsts continue for the undefeated Sullivan High School girls tennis team after they defeated visiting Terre Haute South 3-1 on Wednesday. The match at No. 2 singles was suspended with North’s Caroline Effner up a set and leading in the in the second set over Sullivan’s Paige Chickadaunce.
lakecountyexam.com

Honkers baseball finishes undefeated

With the regular season in its final days, the Lakeview High School (LHS) baseball team finished with a undefeated season and winning the league. They are now competing in the 2A playoffs and played Tuesday, May 18, at home. There was only two games last week, as the home finale...