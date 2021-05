May 19 scores and recaps. (Photo by: Christie Datko) C-L 10, Keystone 0 (6 Innings) C-L’s persistent offense and characteristically strong pitching allowed them to sail past Keystone 10-0, clinching the KSAC regular season baseball title. Hayden Callen went the duration for C-L, allowing no runs on four hits, striking out 10. After starting the game with a two-spot, C-L grew their lead to 6-0 after a four-run fourth. Jake Smith doubled to score the first run of the inning, and two Keystone errors brought in the final three runs. The Lions would add one in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth to take the mercy-rule win.