Watch now: St John officer dragged by car

A Tom Green County Sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of FM388 and Longhorn Drive today. During the stop, the driver was confirmed to have an outstanding warrant for Class A Theft. As the deputy attempted to make the arrest, the driver attempted to flee in his vehicle and dragged the deputy a significant distance. The deputy was ultimately able to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop and the man was taken into custody about 500 feet from the scene of the original traffic stop. Two good samaritans who witnessed the incident as it occurred, responded and assisted the deputy by aiding in the restraint of the suspect. Additional officers from the San Angelo Police Department and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office also provided assistance. The deputy is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Shannon Hospital. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Cody Alexander Witt was also taken to Shannon Hospital for evaluation. his incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and is an active investigation, and additional charges are expected.