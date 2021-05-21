A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in May 2021, starting with this back-on power couple… In late April and early May, multiple media outlets reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spending time together again but keeping things platonic in the wake of her April split from Alex Rodriguez. Then on May 8, the duo were snapped driving in an SUV while visiting a luxury ski resort in Montana for a week-long romantic getaway. Later that day, they were photographed purportedly holding hands as they deplaned from a private jet in Los Angeles before sharing a ride back to her L.A. home. (See photos here.) According to multiple media outlets, the erstwhile Bennifer kept in touch following their 2004 split but truly reconnected after he "started flooding her with emails" while she was shooting the upcoming action flick "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic earlier this year. (According to TMZ, they started communicating after A-Rod was first accused of cheating on J.Lo with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy but didn't start hanging out again until after the former professional baseball player — who was still hoping for a reconciliation — was fully out of the picture.) By the end of the month, it was clear that Bennifer was officially back on: According to an Us Weekly source, "the attraction is hot" between the pair, who are "making up for lost time." On May 23, they were photographed spending time together in Miami, where she's been working on various projects. In other words, they've now been seen together in three states in as many weeks!