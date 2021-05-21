newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

He may be “shocked” over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, but at least he’s staying busy. Alex Rodriguez just launched a men’s makeup product while tending to a reportedly broken heart. While his ex fiancee has apparently moved on with a different ex fiance, Ben Affleck, A-Rod announced a cosmetics...

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jlo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sore Eyes#Hims#Major League Baseball#Midwestern#Usweekly#Jlo Beauty#Crying#Puffy Eyes#Makeup#Rumor#Razor Bumps#Blemishes#Pic#Cosmetic Issues#Cosmetics#Los Angeles#Line#Pain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

Here’s How A-Rod Reacted to the Return of Bennifer

Alex Rodriguez finally reacted to the news that Bennifer has rekindled their romance. Well, sorta. On Tuesday (May 11), paparazzi in Miami asked A-Rod what he thought about his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, going on vacation with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck. His succinct yet oh-so-loud response to reporters and...
Miami, FLsportsgrindentertainment.com

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

On Sunday, May 23, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed at a private residence in the Florida city, where she owns a different home, weeks after they rekindled their ’00s romance. J.Lo was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside with the Oscar winner following close behind.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

JLo’s “sexy summer fun”

Didn’t have a chance yesterday to catch up on the best celebrity gossip story of the year so far: Bennifer 2021. They haven’t been seen together again but there are a few interesting angles to pursue. Let’s start with Page Six’s story from the weekend with sources saying that when JLo sang “Sweet Caroline” at the Vax Live event a couple of weeks ago, “It was absolutely for Ben. And it also worked to piss off ARod”. That’s according to a Ben source so, clearly, we are dick-swinging now…
MLBsportsgrindentertainment.com

Alex Rodriguez posts about ‘new beginning’ as Bennifer reunites

Out with the old, in with the new. Alex Rodriguez told fans that he is entering a “new beginning” following his split from Jennifer Lopez, who has been spending time with another one of her ex-fiancés, Ben Affleck. “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,”...
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Alex Rodriguez Talks 'Clearing Out' His Life Following Jennifer Lopez Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not hiding their romantic reunion as the two were seen in Miami. Meanwhile, the former's ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez is focused on the future. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," the former Yankee star, 45, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday (May 23). "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Slides In Australian Talk Show Host's DMs

Ever since they announced their split, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been doing their best at occupying their times. Lopez was immediately spotted with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck as they traveled together while A-Rod has been promoting his latest business venture, a men's makeup line. It does seem that the romance between Lopez and Rodriguez has come to a final end without the possibility of reconciliation, and some are blaming it all on the recent scandal regarding Rodriguez allegedly sliding into the DMs of a reality star.
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez ready for 'new beginning’ amid Ben Affleck/J-Lo rumors

It’s been an eventful few months in the life of Alex Rodriguez. It was reported in March that A-Rod and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were calling off their engagement. The two denied that rumor, only to cut ties a month later. Since then, Rodriguez has splurged on an NBA franchise (the Minnesota Timberwolves) while his pop-star ex appears to be getting back together with actor Ben Affleck (the two were recently spotted in Miami), who she dated from 2002-04.
Violent Crimeswonderwall.com

J.Lo and Ben Affleck hang out in 3 states in 3 weeks, more celeb love news for May 2021

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in May 2021, starting with this back-on power couple… In late April and early May, multiple media outlets reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spending time together again but keeping things platonic in the wake of her April split from Alex Rodriguez. Then on May 8, the duo were snapped driving in an SUV while visiting a luxury ski resort in Montana for a week-long romantic getaway. Later that day, they were photographed purportedly holding hands as they deplaned from a private jet in Los Angeles before sharing a ride back to her L.A. home. (See photos here.) According to multiple media outlets, the erstwhile Bennifer kept in touch following their 2004 split but truly reconnected after he "started flooding her with emails" while she was shooting the upcoming action flick "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic earlier this year. (According to TMZ, they started communicating after A-Rod was first accused of cheating on J.Lo with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy but didn't start hanging out again until after the former professional baseball player — who was still hoping for a reconciliation — was fully out of the picture.) By the end of the month, it was clear that Bennifer was officially back on: According to an Us Weekly source, "the attraction is hot" between the pair, who are "making up for lost time." On May 23, they were photographed spending time together in Miami, where she's been working on various projects. In other words, they've now been seen together in three states in as many weeks!
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Feels About JLo Spending Time With Ben Affleck After Their Breakup

For a long time, the Internet loved to jokingly refer to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as “Mom and Dad.” That was, I guess, until Ben Affleck re-entered the picture, prompting a wave of early aughts nostalgia for low rise jeans and the iconic Bennifer relationship. JLo and Affleck were, indeed, spotted together only weeks after her breakup from A-Rod. So how is Dad feeling about his ex-fiancé hanging out with her (other) ex-fiancé?
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Alex Rodriguez Enters Beauty Industry With Launch of Men Concealer

Alex Rodriguez officially entered the beauty industry and launched a concealer for men. All eyes are on A-Rod following his highly-publicized split from Jennifer Lopez, so it’s only right that he capitalizes from the publicity. The former baseball player joined forces with Hims & Hers, a beauty and wellness company...