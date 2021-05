The Whiteside County Community Health Clinic “Know Before You Go” campaign will be providing free, no appointment necessary COVID-19 testing, TODAY, Friday, May 14th. Testing will take place from 8:00am to 2:00pm at the drive-thru while supplies last. The goal of this campaign is to find positive cases and prevent the spread of COVID-19before the weekend. WCCHC will be using antigen tests to provide same day results.