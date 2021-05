India’s devastating second wave of COVID-19 is adding unprecedented numbers of new cases every day, and it seems to be spreading more to rural areas. This trend poses serious challenges for efforts to contain the disease, as rural areas may have heightened pandemic vulnerabilities. It is hard to assess the urban-rural difference globally, as testing and reporting are more challenging in rural areas, but research findings from the United States show higher COVID-19 susceptibility and death rates in rural counties. This pattern aligns with our recent analysis that assessed the risk of COVID-19 in 12 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).