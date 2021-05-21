newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Efabless chipIgnite enables SoC for $9,750 in Skywater CMOS node

By Nitin Dahad
Embedded.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity chip creation platform Efabless has launched chipIgnite, a program enabling low-cost fabrication of initial prototypes of intellectual property (IP) blocks or full systems on chip (SoCs). The initiative is designed to bring chip design and manufacturing to the masses, in collaboration with Skywater Technology whose open source 130 nm CMOS platform will be used to manufacture the chips.

www.embedded.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Technology#Node#Socs#Cmos#Soc#Product Design#Digital Design#Development Tools#Skywater Cmos#Skywater Technology#Skywater#Rtl#The Skywater Open Source#Eda#Qfn#Wcsp#Stanford University#Quicklogic#The Chips Alliance#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Analytics Lifecycle Management

Adding machine intelligence into our business workflows has become norm now, and there are increasingly more data-drive predictive analytics being developed and integrated into existing business operations to assist decision making, improve efficiency, reduce risks and enhance employee experience. Nevertheless, with the proliferation of analytics and AI models produced, we...
TechnologyForbes

Google Cloud Launches Vertex AI, A Machine Learning Platform

During a virtual keynote at Google I/O 2021, Google's developer conference, Google Cloud has launched Vertex AI, a fully managed cloud platform that simplifies the deployment and maintenance of machine learning models. It's designed to help companies to accelerate the deployment and maintenance of AI models, Google says, by requiring nearly 80% fewer lines of code to train a model versus competitive platforms.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Pytorch vs Tensorflow 2021

A comparison between the latest versions of PyTorch (1.8) and Tensorflow (2.5) Tensorflow/Keras & Pytorch are by far the 2 most popular major machine learning libraries. Tensorflow is maintained and released by Google while Pytorch is maintained and released by Facebook. In this article, I want to compare them in terms of:
Technologythefastmode.com

Beyond, MATRIXX Partner to Help CSPs Monetize 5G and IoT B2B Solutions

Beyond by BearingPoint and MATRIXX Software have partnered to give CSPs the ability to develop, sell and monetize 5G and IoT B2B solutions in real-time using a digital marketplace, announced the companies on Thursday. The integration of Beyond’s Infonova Digital Business Platform with MATRIXX Software's Digital Commerce Platform will enable...
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Qualcomm Unveils Purpose-Built 5G Modem Optimized for IIoT

Qualcomm Technologies on Friday introduced the company’s first, purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) modem solution equipped with 5G connectivity and optimized for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. The Qualcomm® 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System is a comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution designed to support the IoT ecosystem in building upgradeable LTE and 5G...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

DataStax collaborates with NetApp to adopt and manage high scale, cloud native data

DataStax announced a collaboration with NetApp to deliver full lifecycle management for cloud native data in its DataStax Enterprise database as well as open source Apache Cassandra clusters. As part of this partnership, the two companies have worked together to integrate the NetApp Astra data management service for Kubernetes workloads with DataStax Enterprise and Cassandra to provide a single pane of glass management for Cassandra data in modern containerized environments.
Technologygamepressure.com

TSMC Made Great Progress With 1nm Chips

TSMC and its partners are working on 1nm processor manufacturing technology. This lithography may be another breakthrough in the miniaturization and energy efficiency of chips. IBM recently announced the first processors (engineering samples) manufactured in 2 nm lithography. While this seemed improbable, it is not the absolute limit of chip...
Businessaithority.com

Demand Science Acquires TrustedOut, Adding AI-Powered, B2B Content and Data Intelligence to Its Global Revenue Intelligence Platform

Demand Science, providing a Global Revenue Intelligence Platform with a data-centric, innovative B2B product and solution set that delivers growth for over a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology and B2B services companies, announced the acquisition of TrustedOut, SAS, a content intelligence platform utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to enable global, content and data aggregation. Based in Paris, France, TrustedOut adds leading edge intent, content, and market intelligence technology to further augment and differentiate the Demand Science solution suite. TrustedOut will enhance Demand Science’s demand, data, content and analytics capabilities across its platform through fresh firmographic data, media-validated profiles, and AI-based predictive intent.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Cintra launches Database Anywhere and Database Freedom programs

NEW YORK and LONDON (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Cintra, the enterprise cloud architecture specialist, today launches its Database Anywhere and Database Freedom programs. Database Anywhere provides a fast, low-risk route for customers to migrate applications running on Oracle to a private, hybrid or multi-cloud architecture. Oracle Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure public clouds are all viable options. Database Freedom enables customers to free themselves from legacy database investments, enabling migrations to modern alternatives, such as Oracle Autonomous Database, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Google BigQuery or MongoDB.
Businessthepaypers.com

UnionBank to complete migration to the cloud by 2022

Philippines-based Unionbank has announced it is migrating its IT infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud by 2022, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation. The bank chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its cloud platform, and once the migration is complete, UnionBank will run almost 400 ‘mission-critical applications’ on AWS, including Finacle Core Banking and SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, to further modernise its IT infrastructure, drive operational efficiencies, and innovate new services.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Docker and Kubernetes: Install a Cluster from Scratch

Kubernetes, the open-source container orchestration platform, is certainly one of the most important tools if we want to scale our machine and deep learning efforts. To understand the utility of Kubernetes for data scientists we can think about all the applications we developed and containerized. How will we coordinate and schedule all these containers? How can we upgrade our machine learning models without interruptions of service? How do we scale the models and make them available to users over the internet? What happens if our model is used by many more people we thought? If we didn’t think the architecture before, we will need to increase the compute resources and certainly manually create new instances and redeploy the application. Kubernetes schedules, automates, and manages tasks of container-based architectures. Kubernetes deploys containers, update them, provides service discovery, monitoring, storage provisioning, load balancing and more. If we Google “Kubernetes”, we often see articles comparing Docker and Kubernetes. It’s like comparing an apple and an apple pie. The first thing to say is that Kubernetes is designed to run on a cluster, while Docker runs on a single node. Kubernetes and Docker are complementary by creating, deploying and scaling containerized applications. There is also a comparison between Kubernetes and Docker Swarm which is a tool for clustering and scheduling Docker containers. Kubernetes has several options providing really important advantages such as high availability policies, auto-scaling capabilities, the possibility to manage complex and hundreds of thousands of containers running on a public, hybrid, multi-cloud or on-premise environments.
Rochester, NYaithority.com

Carestream Selects HPE GreenLake to Transform Healthcare Platform Using Artificial Intelligence as a Service

Medical imaging pioneer Carestream will transform X-ray systems across the globe using HPE GreenLake for ML Ops powered by HPE Ezmeral. Hospitals and patients will benefit from improved healthcare experiences enabled by Carestream’s new hybrid cloud AI platform, backed by HPE’s enterprise-class hardware, software, HPE Pointnext Services, and support. Hewlett...
Technologyaithority.com

SAP Allows Customers to Access Support Easily and Without Disruption

SAP SE announced it has integrated advanced support into its solutions to deliver the intuitive experience modern business users need. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Built-In Support concept from SAP moves support directly into the application, simplifying and accelerating customer interaction with an embedded, contextually aware digital support assistant. To meet customers wherever they are, Built-In Support has driven the delivery of cutting-edge tools and access to live support from experts in fewer steps, helping to improve business outcomes and increase value for SAP customers.
Softwareaithority.com

Kemp Launches Zero Trust Architecture to Simplify Secure Application Access

Zero Trust Access Gateway enables customers to use ADC deployments for fine-tuned access control with published applications and services. Kemp, the always-on application experience (AX) company, announces the launch of its Zero Trust Access Gateway (ZTAG) architecture to simplify the introduction of a zero-trust model for securing published workloads and services. The Kemp ZTAG solution is comprised of a suite of proxy, authentication, access logic, and automation capabilities that helps customers apply zero trust logic to load balanced web-based applications.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Docker and Kubernetes: Training models

Kubernetes Jobs: model training and batch inference. In this chapter, we will work on Kubernetes Jobs and how we can use these Jobs to train a machine learning model. A job creates one or more Pods. It is a Kubernetes controller making sure that the Pods successfully terminate their workload. The Job is considered complete when a specified number of Pods terminate. If a Pod fails, the Job will create a new Pod to replace it.