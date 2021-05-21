ATVs Okay for County Road 3 Near Marble

GUNNISON-CRESTED BUTTE REGIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL GROUNDBREAKING. Project Underway, Completion Scheduled for June 2022. Gunnison County, Colo – On Friday, April 30, 2021, Gunnison County leaders and project representatives celebrated the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport Terminal Renovation project with a groundbreaking ceremony. “We are thrilled to begin construction on this long-awaited project! The renovated terminal support growing air service to Gunnison County for years to come and will be a beautiful and efficient building the community can be proud of. We are grateful for the support and funding we’ve received from our partners at the FAA and for the strong team we have with our architect, Gensler, and Contractor, Shaw Construction,” said Sustainable Operations Director John Cattles.