ATVs Okay for County Road 3 Near Marble

 1 day ago

The Gunnison County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution this week allowing ATVs on a section of County Road 3 near Marble. But, will it bring solutions to a growing problem? KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh has this report.

Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Group wants Southwest Colorado in single state House district

Citing the realities of geography and economic integration, more than a dozen people have signed a letter seeking to keep all Southwest Colorado in one district in the state House of Representatives. Historically, a combination of La Plata, Montezuma, Archuleta, Dolores and San Juan counties had formed the core area...
Gunnison County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Groups sue over drilling project's climate impacts

Conservation groups are suing federal agencies to challenge their approval last year of a proposal by Gunnison Energy to drill 35 oil and gas wells across some 35,000 acres of the upper North Fork Valley. The groups say the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service violated federal laws...
Marble, COAspen Daily News

Marble ATV decision deferred

“There’s no silver bullet to fix this,” said Jonathan Houck, Gunnison County Board of Commissioners chair, more than once at Tuesday’s regular Zoom meeting. He was referring to an all-terrain vehicle problem that’s been a thorn in the side of Marble residents for almost a decade. Since 2013, the amount...
Marble, COCrested Butte News

Commissioners struggle for clarity on Marble resolution

While Gunnison County commissioners appeared initially prepared to vote Tuesday to update previous measures allowing All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) or Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) on County Road 3 in Marble, they decided to hold off on the decision for two weeks and gather additional information. The decision came after what was at times an emotional and contentious discussion about the ongoing issues in Marble of illegal parking, trail crowding, natural resource damage and noise pollution along the Lead King Loop within the White River National Forest.
Gunnison County, COPosted by
Aspen Journalism

Gunnison County appears unlikely to ban off-highway vehicles on road to Lead King Loop this summer

The discovery of what’s being described as a language error in a 2015 Gunnison County resolution allowing off-highway vehicles (OHVs) on a portion of a county road approaching the Lead King Loop was seen as an opportunity by some Marble residents to immediately block the use of the machines that have been accessing the public lands in the area in greater numbers.
Colorado StateCrested Butte News

Former county commissioner reviews oil and gas regulations

As the state of Colorado updates its oil and gas regulations with a more holistic approach to human health and environmental sustainability, it appears Gunnison County regulations will be upheld and in some cases, tightened. Former Gunnison County commissioner John Messner, who is now a member of the newly re-formed...
Gunnison County, COgunnisoncounty.org

News Release: Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport Terminal Groundbreaking (PDF)

GUNNISON-CRESTED BUTTE REGIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL GROUNDBREAKING. Project Underway, Completion Scheduled for June 2022. Gunnison County, Colo – On Friday, April 30, 2021, Gunnison County leaders and project representatives celebrated the Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport Terminal Renovation project with a groundbreaking ceremony. “We are thrilled to begin construction on this long-awaited project! The renovated terminal support growing air service to Gunnison County for years to come and will be a beautiful and efficient building the community can be proud of. We are grateful for the support and funding we’ve received from our partners at the FAA and for the strong team we have with our architect, Gensler, and Contractor, Shaw Construction,” said Sustainable Operations Director John Cattles.
Gunnison County, COcoloradosun.com

Extended-stay motels quietly fill the gaps in Gunnison’s chronic housing shortage

Drivers entering Gunnison from the east will pass a number of motels off to the side of Highway 50, which runs down into town from Monarch Pass on the Continental Divide. Many travelers seeking adventure in the Rockies—or carrying on to Utah—pass this way. The next substantial town is more than 60 miles and several mountain passes to the west, but tired drivers wishing to stay the night in Gunnison will have little luck at some of the roadside motels on the way into town.
Marble, COsoprissun.com

Letters – May 6, 2021

While Ascendigo Ranch’s proposal for a year-round camp is laudable, there could not be a more poorly-chosen location. There are many compelling reasons to deny this proposal (water resources, traffic, limited roads, noise, pollution, zoning regulations) and I will focus on a crucial one: wildfire threat. During my time in...
Marble, COCrested Butte News

Marble working with county to hire Forest Service enforcement

The loud, late-night buzzing and flood lights of motorized recreational vehicles with music blaring, as many as 75 hikers sharing a cramped quarter-mile trail, illegal camping, fishing and paddle boarding and cars parked for hours beneath ‘no parking’ signs are part of what Marble town councilors described during a work session earlier this month with Gunnison County commissioners about the conditions they face each summer. The town of Marble and Gunnison County met on Tuesday, April 13 to brainstorm what can be accomplished to improve the situation this season and even beyond. Law enforcement, Forest Service officers, public outreach efforts and data collection are all part of the plan for summer 2021.