ATVs Okay for County Road 3 Near Marble

Drivers entering Gunnison from the east will pass a number of motels off to the side of Highway 50, which runs down into town from Monarch Pass on the Continental Divide. Many travelers seeking adventure in the Rockies—or carrying on to Utah—pass this way. The next substantial town is more than 60 miles and several mountain passes to the west, but tired drivers wishing to stay the night in Gunnison will have little luck at some of the roadside motels on the way into town.