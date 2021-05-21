newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

This Rewards App Is Every Lazy Shopper's Dream—Trust Me, I'm One of Them

By Allison Cacich
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I both love and hate to shop. Yes, I know that's a weird sentence to hear from a shopping editor, but it's the truth. While I love the thrill of getting a new package notification on my phone—I may know exactly what's inside, but there's still a mix of anticipation and excitement every time I open a box—I hate the time it takes to shop smartly. So I end up spending way more money than I should because, frankly, I'm just too impatient to look for deals. But I've finally found a shopping rewards app that doesn't make me do the savings legwork I loathe.

www.realsimple.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Of Them#Rewards Program#Shopping#Free Love#Amazon Customer#Coupons#Gift Cards#The Apple Store#Download Fetch Rewards#Unilever#Target#Ulta#Magnum#Lazy Shoppers#Customer Reviews#Money#Savings#Magazine Subscriptions#Free Today#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Amazon
Related
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

M&S high-waisted leggings dubbed 'godsend' by shoppers

We've been so enamoured by Marks & Spencer's range of summer dresses and sought-after brand collaborations, that we had completely forgotten that they did basics. Luckily, other shoppers have stayed on the ball, and been consistently buying the brand's High Waisted Leggings — dubbing them a 'godsend'. After a year...
Cell PhonesRetail Wire

What are the greatest pain points for mobile checkout?

Mobile commerce took a leap over the last year as consumers embraced store pickup options and contactless payments during the pandemic. Even with growing adoption, mobile shopping faces challenges in a number of areas that need to be addressed for retailers and their customers to get full benefit from the experience.
InternetTech Times

Potential Mistakes to Avoid While You Shop Online

The online shopping has grown massive over the years. Millions of customers purchase various products online. You can find almost everything online such as clothing, games, electronics and furniture. Most of the time your online shopping goes very successful, you find the best deals and products. But online shopping not always satisfy your standards. Because customers are unaware of some mistakes they make while shopping online. Here is the list of mistakes that customers must avoid whenever they shop online.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Shoppers are going wild for this new $12 cleaning buy - and it promises sparkling floors, odour-free rooms and fresh clothes for WEEKS

A cult cleaning product that has gone viral around the world is finally launching in Coles supermarkets across Australia. Downy Multi-purpose Scent Beads gained a huge following on social media after customers claimed they leave floors sparkling, rooms clean and clothes fresh for weeks. Demand is highest for the $12...
ShoppingCNET

Prime Day 2021: We know when it's happening

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Until last week, we fully expected a return to July (following last year's pandemic-related delay to October). During a quarterly earnings call, however, Amazon confirmed that Prime Day will take place before the end of the second quarter -- and that means before the end of June.
Cell PhonesSanta Clarita Radio

6 Apps That Can Earn You Money

The pandemic posed a real financial challenge to many people worldwide. With payroll assistance, extended benefits, and stimulus checks implemented, there has luckily been some governmental assistance during this difficult time. Innovative ways to generate more income helped many to cope with the crisis. Whether you have faced unemployment or...
Shoppingfooyoh.com

5 things You need to know Before using Online Coupons for Shopping

We all came across a coupon code at least once while shopping online. This is usually displayed in the cart or during payment, and is marked with a different name depending on the type of code. However, regardless of the type of coupon, they always mean the same thing. They are synonymous with a greater or lesser opportunity to save on a particular purchase. Today, you have a lot of opportunities to get acquainted with the benefits of using coupons, especially since the popularity of online shopping is at an enviable level.
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Why Some of Apple’s Apps Have Hidden File Sizes in the App Store

Fun fact, if you go to the App Store right now and search for a first-party Apple app and you scroll down to view its information, you’ll see there’s no information about its size. No, that’s not a glitch. It’s actually made like this by design. But why does that happen? Well, the answer is pretty simple, although you might not like it entirely.
Credits & LoansMotley Fool

This One Phone Call Saves Me $95 Every Year

It's a simple and easy call to make with a big payoff. As a financial writer, I'm always looking for opportunities to save money. Some of the techniques require more work than others. But there's one really simple step I take every year that saves me $95: I call my credit card company and ask it to waive my annual fee.
ShoppingMic

60 cheap things you didn't know you needed from Amazon

When it comes to shopping, almost everything falls into two categories: things you want and things you need. But then again, there are things you didn't even know you needed, like all of these cheap things on Amazon. These very necessary products will change your life in unexpected ways, all without breaking the bank.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy Memorial Day Appliance Sale 2021: Best deals you can shop now

Best Buy’s first wave of Memorial Day sales has arrived in the form of discounts on must-have home appliances — including dishwashers, refrigerators, and washer-dryers — from the likes of Bosch, KitchenAid, and Samsung. The retailer is even offering more significant savings for customers who purchase three or more appliances, making now is the perfect time to stock up on hardware for the renovation you’ve been planning.