BOONE, N.C. - Timothius Tirto Tamardi will become the first App State golfer to compete at the NCAA Championships when the Kingston Springs Regional tees off Monday. "This will be a great moment for myself and App State," Tamardi said. "The preparation is no different because I always look for the win in every single tournament, no matter how big or small the tournament is. I'm just preparing myself as hard as I can."