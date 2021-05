Janessa Williams remembers the moment she realized she could draw. “My dad is a comic book guy, so he used to lay me down on the floor to look at comic books with him and we would draw,” she says. One day, she drew one of her favorite characters on “Rugrats” — Spike the dog, complete with his flailing ears, tell-tale tail and bug-eyed good looks. “And my drawing looked just like him,” she said. Just then, at the age of 4 she decided to become an artist.