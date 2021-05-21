Going Full Pascal

Fun build from Ty and Gig Builds on YouTube. In this video Ty and Gig go over how they used a raspberry pi to create entrance music when they walk in the house. They wrote a program so the raspberry pi automatically connects to a device when it is in range and outputs music to the speakers (depending on the device). This is a great project that will allow you to get an introduction to using bluetooth on the raspberry pi with python. The program keeps looping over and over again until it finds that a device is in range. We had to use an external sound card to output sound from the pi. Leave any questions and we will get back to you.