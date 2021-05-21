newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Going Full Pascal

randsinrepose.com
 1 day ago

First-year of college at UCSC. First computer science class. Introduction to Programming. The language: Pascal. Failed it. Failed it badly. Knew I was going to fail it halfway through the class. This was my chosen profession. I’d been a grocery store clerk, a butcher, a video store clerk, the guy...

randsinrepose.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsc#Ibm#Yolo#Borland#Random Situations#Copious Notes#Homework Assignment#Familiarity#C#Code Snippets#Programming Limber#Deep Breath#Introduction#Deep Vertical Knowledge#Professional Introvert#Yeah#Confusion#Objects#Knew#Assistant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Coding & Programming
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Engineeringmathworks.com

Deep Learning Based Surrogate Models

Today’s guest blogger is Shyam Keshavmurthy, Application Engineer focused on AI applications, here to talk about Surrogate Models. System modeling is used in applications such as electric vehicles and energy systems, and plays a pivotal role in understanding system behavior, system degradation, and maximizing system utilization. The behavior of these systems is dictated by multi-physics complex interactions well suited for finite-element simulations, but modeling system behavior and system response is computationally intensive and requires high-performance computing resources. Additionally, such models cannot be deployed to hardware to predict real time system response. Another alternative is reduced order modeling, which makes system models computationally feasible; However, in many critical systems, this approach is not preferred as these surrogate models are less accurate and do not represent full spectrum of component behavior.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Systematic Approach to Robust Deep Learning

As the title employs, we are in the pursuit of robust deep learning. Let us define robust deep learning first. Robust deep learning will result in models that work well in new and unseen environments, which are different from the training distribution. Lack of generalization to different environment is the major problem that neural networks face, despite making huge strides in the last decade.
Computersunl.edu

Virtual Sunday with a Scientist: Through the Net – How We Detect and Correct Errors in Data

We live in a world where we create and interact with data every day. We use our phones and computers to transmit data via messages, emails, and files, from one person to the next. The world is also a noisy place and errors can occur whenever data is transmitted from one device to another. We generally do not notice errors because most times they are fixed before we even see that an error has occurred.
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Previews a Math Solver for Edge

Microsoft is adding a Math Solver feature to its Edge web browser that provides solutions to math problems with step-by-step instructions. “The impact of Covid-19 has forced students to use more digital learning tools and incorporate their web browser into everyday learning,” a new post to the Microsoft Edge blog reads. “Students rely on the browser to help them find solutions to their studies, including math. To help these students on their learning journey, we are excited to announce that Microsoft Math Solver will be available as a preview feature starting with Microsoft Edge 91 stable.”
Coding & Programmingadafruit.com

CircuitPython: the “go to” for teaching people how to program #CircuitPython @HackerNews

CircuitPython is my “go to” for teaching people how to program. I have had so many friends that want to learn how to program, and they always want to learn something “useful” like React first, because that’s what people are using at work. But, you have to crawl before you can walk, and the simplicity of a computer without an OS or complicated libraries is a great place to start. Make a light blink. If button is pressed, turn a light on. And before you know it, you can press buttons and have music play, or send a tweet to Twitter, etc.
Technologynetapp.com

NetApp Harvest 2.0 - now open source

I am very happy to share some good news with you. But first, my deepest apologies for the long silence and no responses from my side to your messages. In the past couple of months Harvest 2.0 was growing rapidly and at some point it was beyond the power of one person to develop it.
Computersadafruit.com

How to Create Entrance Music: Raspberry Pi Bluetooth Entrance Music @Raspberry_Pi #RaspberryPi #PiDay

Fun build from Ty and Gig Builds on YouTube. In this video Ty and Gig go over how they used a raspberry pi to create entrance music when they walk in the house. They wrote a program so the raspberry pi automatically connects to a device when it is in range and outputs music to the speakers (depending on the device). This is a great project that will allow you to get an introduction to using bluetooth on the raspberry pi with python. The program keeps looping over and over again until it finds that a device is in range. We had to use an external sound card to output sound from the pi. Leave any questions and we will get back to you.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Evaluation Metrics, Continued

Part 2 in a series exploring different methods to evaluate machine learning models. In the second part of the article, Evaluation Metrics, we will discuss different metrics to evaluate regression algorithms. (First part can be found here.) In regression, we calculate error by comparing predicted values with actual values. Error...
Softwareamazon.com

How Amazon CodeGuru Profiler helps Coursera create high-quality online learning experiences

This guest post was authored by Rana Ahsan and Chris Liu, Software Engineers at Coursera, and edited by Dave Sanderson and Adnan Bilwani, at AWS. Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Daphne Koller and Andrew Ng, with a vision of providing universal access to world-class learning. It’s now one of the world’s leading online learning platforms with more than 77 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 200 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and accredited bachelor’s and master’s degrees. More than 6,000 institutions have used Coursera to transform their talent by upskilling and reskilling their employees, citizens, and students in the high-demand data science, technology, and business skills required to compete in today’s economy.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Recreating a Computer Science Bachelor Degree with online courses

Many universities make their curriculums publicly available, listing all required courses to attain a degree. The Computer Science field is no different. Using such freely accessible resources (see MIT (English), JMU (German), and KIT (German) as a starting point), one can create a custom schedule. This post does exactly that:...
ComputersVisualStudio Magazine

Positive and Unlabeled Learning (PUL) Using PyTorch

Dr. James McCaffrey of Microsoft Research provides a code-driven tutorial on PUL problems, which often occur with security or medical data in cases like training a machine learning model to predict if a hospital patient has a disease or not. A positive and unlabeled learning (PUL) problem occurs when a...
Computersadafruit.com

wow much doge on wifi of arduino nano rp2040 connect

The arduino nano rp2040 connect has much wifi using esp32 co-processor, wow! lets use circuitpython to connect to interwebs and read dogecoin price then display on oled. its very working – amaze! thanks to great displayio library, we have pretty comic sans fonts. circuitpython-requests interface makes json data so easy even puppers could do it. check out pr with code example here https://github.com/adafruit/circuitpython/pull/4802.
Electronicsadafruit.com

STEMMA Friend is also a UART Friend (with auto-baud detection)

The lil STEMMA Friend board we’re working on this weekend could also be a cute lil UART/Serial monitor tool. the RP2040 has a fast enough GPIO peripheral that we can automatically detect baud rates and then turn on the UART peripheral to read data via an IRQ into a buffer. To get the nice scrolling effect (with a header at the top that doesn’t scroll!) we have to use a framebuffer – thankfully the RP2040 also has enough RAM to buffer a full 240*240 pixels. we read the serial data and draw to the framebuffer in the IRQ and draw to the TFT itself in the main loop. We’re testing it here with a 9600 baud GPS but it also works with a Raspberry pi. Maybe VT10x color coding is next?
Businessfox5ny.com

Company paying 'nap reviewers' $1,500 each for research

It seems like loving naps could really pay off. Mattress review company Eachnight is offering to pay five people $1,500 each to take naps every day for 30 days. These "nap reviewers" have to sleep alone during their naps and have to have strong English writing skills for their reviews, the company said.