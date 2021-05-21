newsbreak-logo
Governor Northam Announces More Than $135.8 Million in Grants to State and Local Criminal Justice Programs

By Contributed
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 4 days ago

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the award of more than $135.8 million in grant funding to localities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies throughout Virginia to support state and local criminal justice programs. The Criminal Justice Services Board (CJSB) of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) approved the grants during its May 20 virtual meeting.

