newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler County, TX

Tyler County Barlow Lake Estates residents deal with flooded homes and brace for more rain

By Paige Hubbard
KFDM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER COUNTY — Heavy rains brought troubles for those who live in Barlow Lake Estates in Tyler County. Some have lost everything while others were able to salvage what the rain didn’t destroy. Residents are now working to make their way back into their homes after rain flooded the entire...

kfdm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Paige, TX
Tyler County, TX
Government
City
Tyler, TX
County
Tyler County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Fall#Salvage#Extreme Weather#Kfdm Fox 4#Lake#Community#Troubles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jasper, Orange, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Orange; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Evadale. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 17.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain at a flat crest of 17.1 feet through just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor flooding expected with the boat ramps at Evadale possibly becoming inaccessible. Flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the Lakeview community in Orange County. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Neches River Evadale 17.0 17.1 Sun 7 pm CDT 17.0 17.0 17.0
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.0 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Town Bluff, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Town Bluff and Harrisburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TYLER...WEST CENTRAL NEWTON AND EAST CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Tyler County, TXkjas.com

Tyler County Sheriff says Dam B man remains missing

Tyler County Sheriff Brian Weatherford reminded citizens on Monday that a Dam B man is still missing. He is 72-year-old Thomas Thornton, and the Vietnam veteran was last seen leaving his home to go to WalMart in Jasper on the evening of Wednesday, March 24th. Family members say Thornton is...