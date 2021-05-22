newsbreak-logo
Kadri suspended eight games, out for Avalanche starting with Game 3

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenter disciplined for illegal check to head of Blues defenseman Faulk. Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has been suspended for eight games for an illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. 03:02 •. Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

NHLNHL

Avs Return Home to Host Sharks

Colorado begins a back-to-back at Ball Arena versus San Jose. The Colorado Avalanche returns to the Mile High City to host the San Jose Sharks in the first meeting of a back-to-back set on Friday. The Avalanche (31-12-4) dropped its third straight contest for the first time this season on...
NHLmilehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Struggling Avalanche to welcome back impact players

It was another unpleasant game for a team that on paper looks more unpleasant by the day. Without eight of its regulars and two more additional players (Erik Johnson and Pavel Francouz) that haven’t played nearly all season, Colorado continues to throw out a lineup that doesn’t resemble that of a Stanley Cup-contending team.
NHLNHL

Avalanche-Sharks Series Shifts to San Jose

Colorado opens road trip with two games in Northern California. After a back-to-back set in Denver, the Colorado Avalanche continues its four game set against the San Jose Sharks on Monday at SAP Center. Colorado (33-12-4) defeated the Sharks for the second straight contest on Saturday by a score of...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLNHL

Bellemare Had Unique Journey to 500 NHL Games

Avalanche veteran forward was second French player to reach the milestone. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's path to the NHL was one unlike most, as the Le Blanc-Mensil, France, native grew up in a place where the game of hockey was almost non-existent. "It didn't look like anything. There was no hockey," Bellemare...
NHLNHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

Andre Burakovsky scores in overtime after Colorado overcomes a two-goal deficit. Andre Burakovsky scored early in overtime to complete the Colorado Avalanche's 5-4 comeback win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Monday. The Avs overcame a two-goal deficit in the outing. Colorado scored three times in the...
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Physical in win

Kadri registered an assist, three shots on goal and seven hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights. Kadri set a physical tone in Monday's battle between the top two teams in the West Division. He also set up Andre Burakovsky for the game-tying goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Kadri has been streaky in 2020-21, but he's put up a solid 31 points with 167 shots on net and 36 hits through 54 outings.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLNHL

Avalanche Fan Appreciation May 12-13

Annual celebration set for the team's final two games of the 2020-21 regular season. The Colorado Avalanche wraps up its 25th Anniversary Season with Fan Appreciation, presented by Ball Corporation, during the team's games at Ball Arena against the Los Angeles Kings on May 12-13 to conclude the 2020-21 regular season.
NHLNHL

Avalanche Continues Road Trip in Los Angeles

After concluding its season series against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche continues its five-game road trip at the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. It is the first contest of a back-to-back set between the clubs. Colorado (34-13-4) fell 3-2 in its final matchup against the Sharks...
NHLSports Illustrated

Playoff Preview: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

One is a recent Stanley Cup champion. The other just won the President's Trophy. Who has the edge in this thrilling playoff matchup? Ryan Kennedy and Ken Campbell discuss. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHLNHL

Malkin, Varlamov out for Game 1 between Penguins, Islanders

Center was game-time decision for Pittsburgh; Sorokin starts in goal for New York. Evgeni Malkin and Semyon Varlamov are out for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders on Sunday. Malkin, the Penguins center, and Valamov, the Islanders goalie, each practiced...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs preview: Veterans with 1,000 games eye first title

Thornton of Maple Leafs, Suter of Wild, Weber of Canadiens looking to end drought. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs start Saturday and NHL.com is taking a look at different types of players who can have a big impact on the postseason. Today, veteran players in the 2021 playoffs who have played the most games without winning a Stanley Cup.
NHLtwinspires.com

NHL Power Rankings: Avalanche begin playoffs on top

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday night as the Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals. Now is a good time to review where the 16 remaining teams stand as the quest for Lord Stanley’s hardware begins. Colorado Avalanche. +400. Vegas Golden Knights. +550. Toronto Maple Leafs. +550. Carolina...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DraftKings: Avalanche biggest favorite to win first-round series

Vegas (-240), the second-place finisher in the West Division were a narrower favorite over the Minnesota Wild (+190) for their series, which opens Sunday in Las Vegas. In the North Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs (-315) were picked to beat the Montreal Canadiens (+240). As of Friday, bettors overwhelmingly favored the Leafs, 96 percent of the handle and 93 percent of bets on Toronto They also favored the Edmonton Oilers (-186), with 80 percent of bettors wagering on the Oilers to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets (+150) in the first round, representing 94 percent of the handle.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLflyingfishhockey.com

Avalanche will rumble past opposition on way to Stanley Cup

It’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it. Back in January, my pick to win the Stanley Cup was the Colorado Avalanche. With the Rocky Mountain boys capturing the Presidents’ Trophy for best record in the regular season, I see no reason to change that prognostication now. Colorado general manager...