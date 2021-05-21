newsbreak-logo
Pontotoc, MS

Museum news

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings from the Town Square Museum. Hope everyone is well. Recent visitors include Bobbie Hall of Pontotoc and Albert Burnside of Ecru. Also visiting were a delightful group of Homeschool Students from the Pontotoc area. They were very interested in the museum and our history and exhibits. Those attending were Heather Gleaves with Acelyn, Maddox and Loxley; Leslie and James Randle with Grace, Molly, and Claire; Susan Hall with Carter, Avery, and Jack; and Ragan Moore with John Seger, Raines, Haleigh, and Watson.

Mississippi StatePosted by
Larisa

6 Best Things to Do in Mississippi

It may not be your first choice when you are writing down stats you want to visit this summer but if you are looking for something different, you might want to consider a family holiday in Mississippi because the state has a lot to offer. Here are some of the best things you can do in Mississippi:
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

197 Page Dr., Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Hurry and see this hard-to-find, affordable home on a dead end street! The den is spacious with vaulted ceilings and is open to kitchen. This quaint home has two spacious bedrooms with two full baths. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch the birds feed while swinging on the private covered back porch which overlooks woods. It is minutes from the Intersection of Hwy 9 N & Hwy 278 which makes it an ideal location to Oxford, Tupelo, & New Albany. Information is deemed correct but is subject to verification.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pontotoc Community Theater resumes production with The Enchanted Bookshop

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday the Pontotoc Community Theater will come to life once more with its first production of the year. All your favorite actors and actresses have worked hard to memorize lines, learn blocking and in general have fun while bringing you a stellar performance. By special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, the Pontotoc Community Theater will present The Enchanted Bookshop. Performances are slated for May 14 at 7 p.m.; May 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. Cost to get in is $10. The theater is located on Main Street at the blue building, entitled The MAIN.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

church anc for may 12

The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Local field day promoted beef cattle

May is National Beef Month! This designation recognizes the efforts of cattle farmers as they provide a nutritious product to feed people around the world. The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association celebrated National Beef Month by hosting a cattlemen’s field day on May 6, 2021 at Hilliard Farms near Ecru. The...
RetailThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Early deadlines set for June 2 Progress publication

Early advertising deadlines are set for the June 2 edition of the Pontotoc Progress. The Progress office will be closed on Monday, May 31, for the Memorial Day holiday. -legal notices are due by 12 noon on Wednesday, May 26;. -classfied ads are due by 11 a.m. on Thursday, May...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

woodland news

Pontocola Road is becoming famous not only for fast trucks and motorcycles but also for tornadoes! As far as I know everyone is safe. We could hear the tornado as it went across the bottom. Seems like it would die down some and then take off again. I’m very thankful for weather forecasters who give us warnings.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

What 4-H service means to Chase Foster

The 4-H pledge says “I pledge … My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” Service projects are a large part of 4-H. Many young people in 4-H are willing to serve and volunteer in their communities. Chase Foster is one such member with a positive attitude and a desire to serve.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

church announcements

The only way to find out is to attend the benefit Debutante Charity Ball Saturday, May 8, at the Pontotoc Country Club sponsored by the Pontotoc Juniorette club. Fourteen young ladies are selling tickets to the event. The one that raises the most money will be crowned princess of the ball. Proceeds will go to benefit the Palmer Home and St. Jude’s Hospital local patients. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from a princess or a member of the Juniorette club. There is a limit of 100 tickets, so if you want to be a part of this premiere event, make sure you get your tickets today. Here are the young ladies you need to be asking for tickets from. Maddie Angle, Anna Beth Brown, A'jalauh Caldwell, Caleigh Coleman, Jessie Leigh Corley, Haley Dedeux, McKenzie Garrett, Lindy Holley, Zoe Newsom, Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Kathryn Smith, Anna Scott Thomas, Karmen Trentham and Emily Warren. If you can’t catch them, please email the club at pontotocjunioretteclub@gmail.com.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

1389 S McGregor Chapel Road, Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863

Beautifully updated home on 5.1 acres in Pontotoc County. Ensuite Master bath with tub, shower, and double vanity. Built-in desk and bookshelf in master bedroom. New countertop and cabinets in kitchen with updated appliances. Natural gas and electric hookups available for range and water heater. A lovely sunroom/office provides a great space for working from home or a children's playroom. The fireplace in the living room (with natural gas insert) creates a warm, cozy space to gather when it's cold outside. A partially covered patio provides a great outdoor gathering space as well. Attached two car garage along with detached two car garage/shop provide plenty of parking, storage, or work space. The fenced in yard is great for pets.
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Extension learning opportunities abound in May

The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County is planning a variety of upcoming agriculture and natural resource based programs. There will be something for everyone. I will discuss Extension learning opportunities that will be offered during the month of May. Field Days. The COVID-19 pandemic largely limited the...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Veterans Corner May, 2021

The muffled drum's sad roll has beat the Soldier's last tattoo; no more on life's parade shall meet that brave and fallen few. On fame's eternal camping ground, their silent tents are spread, and glory guards, with solemn round, the bivouac of the dead. {Quoted from the “Bivouac Of The Dead, by Theodore O'Hara.”}
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Pontotoc High library receives national grant

North Pontotoc High School Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Ask the master gardener

QUESTION: Why does my snowball bush have flat flowers rather than the round hydrangea-like blooms?. ANSWER: There are several varieties of “snowball” viburnums and not all varieties create the spherical “snowball” blooms. There is also one “snowball” viburnum that produces both round blooms and a second bloom of lacecap flowers! Because your plant’s first blooms are flat and not round, then it is probably is a Doublefile viburnum (f. tomentosum). As you described, the Doublefile has flat flower clusters that march in line opposite each other on a branch. Although the Doublefile will not have round blooms, it is fertile and can create egg-shaped fruits and viable seed.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Environmental workshop seeking teachers

The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.