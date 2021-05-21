Museum news
Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Hope everyone is well. Recent visitors include Bobbie Hall of Pontotoc and Albert Burnside of Ecru. Also visiting were a delightful group of Homeschool Students from the Pontotoc area. They were very interested in the museum and our history and exhibits. Those attending were Heather Gleaves with Acelyn, Maddox and Loxley; Leslie and James Randle with Grace, Molly, and Claire; Susan Hall with Carter, Avery, and Jack; and Ragan Moore with John Seger, Raines, Haleigh, and Watson.www.djournal.com