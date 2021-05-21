Ask the master gardener

What advice does our Mississippi State University Gardening Calendar offer for this time in May?. For planting, select and plant crape myrtles when in color, along with annuals and perennials now. Take hydrangea cuttings and let them root in rough sand. In the shade, plant impatiens, coleus (those bright leaves!), and other cool-shadowed plants like annual dianthus. Full sun areas? Those verbenas (memories of my grandmother’s purple bed), periwinkle, four o’clocks (thinking of the balcony at Square Books), wax begonias, clematis (another climber), and portulaca (rose moss) among those better-known here like marigolds and petunias (dark purple ones, often seem most fragrant).