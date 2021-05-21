New Fayette Co. jail now housing all county inmates

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The longtime Sheriff of Fayette County was sworn into a national post on Saturday. Sheriff Vernon P. Stanforth started his term today as the President of the National Sheriffs’ Association after being elected earlier this year. The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among those in the law enforcement field. NSA is a key player in shaping national policy on critical criminal justice and homeland security issues important to the nation’s sheriffs, deputies, and police in the halls of Congress, US Courts, and at the White House.