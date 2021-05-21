New Fayette Co. jail now housing all county inmates
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — After years of planning, a levy, construction, and delays, Friday night will be the first night inmates sleep in the new Fayette County Jail. “We relocated 61 inmates beginning at 6 a.m. and by noon all inmates were processed and placed into the new housing units,” said Sheriff Vernon P. Stanforth. “Jail personnel were assisted by on duty patrol units and special deputies in transporting inmates in small groups to the Robinson Road facility.”sciotovalleyguardian.com