Pontotoc County, MS

Chris Fleming proves 4-H grows leaders

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article4-H teaches youth life skills like hard work, respect, and compassion to create positive change in their communities and the world. These youth also develop the confidence and communication skills that will help them in any field they choose as a career. Pontotoc County 4-H member Chris Fleming has these...

Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MHV Clubs Offer Opportunities for Learning and Community Involvement

The Pontotoc Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs have started back having regular meetings and would like to invite you to join a club. The mission of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs is to strengthen families through education and community involvement. Clubs can be composed of couples, lunch and learn, senior citizens, newly retired, and career-oriented groups. MHV clubs give of their talents by making items for local hospitals and other local groups as well as international groups.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Local field day promoted beef cattle

May is National Beef Month! This designation recognizes the efforts of cattle farmers as they provide a nutritious product to feed people around the world. The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association celebrated National Beef Month by hosting a cattlemen’s field day on May 6, 2021 at Hilliard Farms near Ecru. The...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

What 4-H service means to Chase Foster

The 4-H pledge says “I pledge … My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” Service projects are a large part of 4-H. Many young people in 4-H are willing to serve and volunteer in their communities. Chase Foster is one such member with a positive attitude and a desire to serve.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Master gardener news

Pontotoc Master Gardeners would like to thank those who came to our first plant sale fundraiser Saturday morning from 9:00 - 12:00. The rain stopped just in time; there were plenty of plants hauled in for a successful fundraiser. Ongoing MG community projects will soon benefit. Julia McDowell planned and...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

woodland news

Pontocola Road is becoming famous not only for fast trucks and motorcycles but also for tornadoes! As far as I know everyone is safe. We could hear the tornado as it went across the bottom. Seems like it would die down some and then take off again. I’m very thankful for weather forecasters who give us warnings.
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Extension learning opportunities abound in May

The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County is planning a variety of upcoming agriculture and natural resource based programs. There will be something for everyone. I will discuss Extension learning opportunities that will be offered during the month of May. Field Days. The COVID-19 pandemic largely limited the...
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

church announcements

The only way to find out is to attend the benefit Debutante Charity Ball Saturday, May 8, at the Pontotoc Country Club sponsored by the Pontotoc Juniorette club. Fourteen young ladies are selling tickets to the event. The one that raises the most money will be crowned princess of the ball. Proceeds will go to benefit the Palmer Home and St. Jude’s Hospital local patients. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from a princess or a member of the Juniorette club. There is a limit of 100 tickets, so if you want to be a part of this premiere event, make sure you get your tickets today. Here are the young ladies you need to be asking for tickets from. Maddie Angle, Anna Beth Brown, A'jalauh Caldwell, Caleigh Coleman, Jessie Leigh Corley, Haley Dedeux, McKenzie Garrett, Lindy Holley, Zoe Newsom, Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Kathryn Smith, Anna Scott Thomas, Karmen Trentham and Emily Warren. If you can’t catch them, please email the club at pontotocjunioretteclub@gmail.com.
Pontotoc County, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

museum news for may 5

Greetings from the Town Square Museum. Recent visitors include M.G. “Russ” Russell of Memphis who brought copies of his book, The Hills of Pontotoc County, which includes short stories of his growing up Northwestern Pontotoc County in the communities of Smoke Top and Thaxton, mainly during the 1940s and 50s.. His book is available in the Town Square Gift Shop; Rev. William Givhan of Pontotoc; Barbara Curry of Pontotoc; Nancy Scuddy and visitor both from Texas; and Angelia Wilson of Pontotoc.
Pontotoc, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

North Pontotoc High library receives national grant

North Pontotoc High School Library has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities. The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant...