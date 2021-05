Judge Cooperrider and the probation staff met with Perry Behavioral Health Choices staff to go over services needed for the Alpha students and youth on probation and working with the juvenile court. Perry Behavioral Health works closely with the juvenile court and Judge Cooperrider to provide programming for youth and families. Two new programs will be held in June; one for youth who have lost a parent or caregiver to a death, and also a new group for girls ages 12-17 who are experiencing anger issues. For more information call 740-342-1991.