Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: how to watch the La Liga finale for free

This time of year, it’s always good to have more to play for than your opponent. That’s the case between us and Sevilla, who has secured top four but is really only looking at the possible difference in tv money of finishing 3rd versus finishing 4th to play for. This match will be the first of two great warmups for the quality of opposition we will see in the Europa League Final against Manchester United, and frankly it’s a match that Villarreal still need to take something away from.