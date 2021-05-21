Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: how to watch the La Liga finale for free
La Liga is headed for a thrilling finale this Saturday when Real Madrid face Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. It's the final match of the season and a must-win for Madrid. Real need to beat Villarreal and then hope that Valladolid take points off Atleti in order to steal the title. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream from anywhere in the world – it's free in some cases.