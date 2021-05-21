newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream: how to watch the La Liga finale for free

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Liga is headed for a thrilling finale this Saturday when Real Madrid face Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. It's the final match of the season and a must-win for Madrid. Real need to beat Villarreal and then hope that Valladolid take points off Atleti in order to steal the title. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Villarreal live stream from anywhere in the world – it's free in some cases.

www.whathifi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bein Sports#Atletico Madrid#Manchester United#The Europa League#English#Virtual Private Network#Uk Ireland#Premier Sports#Laliga Tv#Virgin Media#Channel 554#Sky Tv#Uefa Europa League#11th La Liga#Valladolid#Watch Real Madrid#Vpn#Villarreal Live Stream#Aus Stream#Spanish Football Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez broke the curse of 19 to hit 20 La Liga goals this season and keep Atletico Madrid's title dream alive... he has been firing ever since he was brutally cast aside by Ronald Koeman and Barcelona last summer

How ever next weekend’s final day plays out in La Liga Luis Suarez is guaranteed to finish the season above Barcelona in the table. He has done better without them, than they have done without him. And Atletico Madrid have been the biggest winners. Suarez’s contribution to Atletico’s victory with...
UEFACBS Sports

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid score: Live updates from La Liga clash with title hopes on the line

The biggest match remaining in the La Liga title race is on Saturday at the Camp Nou as first-place Atletico Madrid visit third-place Barcelona with just four games to go. A win for Atleti makes them the clear favorites to win the league, while a victory for Barca will see them jump Atleti into first place. A draw would potentially be a satisfactory result for Atletico, depending on what second-place Real Madrid do against fourth-place Sevilla on Sunday.
Soccersemoball.com

Suarez takes over to keep Atletico on track for league title

MADRID (AP) -- Luis Suarez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atletico Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFAsportsbettingdime.com

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Odds & Prediction – La Liga Round 35

It’s a vital top-four clash in La Liga this weekend, as Real Madrid hosts Sevilla on Sunday, May 9th. Los Blancos need a win to keep pace with current leader Atletico Madrid, while defeat will almost end Sevilla’s hopes. Read on for a full preview, odds, and the best bet...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

CONFIRMED lineups: Granada vs Real Madrid, 2021 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Granada in La Liga. Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Marvin, Nacho, Militao, Miguel Gutiérrez, Casemiro, Valverde, Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Benzema. Granada starting XI (TBC): Silva, Díaz, Pérez, Sánchez, Foulquier, Gonalons, Vico, Eteki, Suárez, Machis, Molina. Miguel Gutierrez gets...
FIFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: What could Zinedine Zidane bring to the Bianconeri?

Future was looking rosy when Andrea Pirlo was hugging and kissing the frame of his maiden Supercoppa Italiana title as a Juventus boss. Then, the long-haired gaffer sold the dreams of making Juventus a European beast again when they thumped Inter and qualified for the final of Coppa Italia. But since then, it has been a completely different story.
UEFAshepherdgazette.com

La Liga: Toni Kroos To Miss Actual Madrid’s Final League Recreation After Testing Optimistic For Coronavirus

Toni Kroos has been in isolation since May 14.© Instagram. Real Madrid will miss the services of Toni Kroos for their last game of the season against Villarreal on Saturday after the German midfielder tested positive for coronavirus. The defending La Liga champions on Monday confirmed that Kroos has been in isolation since May 14 after he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Soccervillarrealusa.com

Villarreal vs Sevilla: La Liga Preview

This time of year, it’s always good to have more to play for than your opponent. That’s the case between us and Sevilla, who has secured top four but is really only looking at the possible difference in tv money of finishing 3rd versus finishing 4th to play for. This match will be the first of two great warmups for the quality of opposition we will see in the Europa League Final against Manchester United, and frankly it’s a match that Villarreal still need to take something away from.
UEFASan Mateo Daily Journal

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid defender Nacho: Players want Zidane to stay

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists the players expect coach Zinedine Zidane to stay next season. After victory at Athletic Bilbao, Zidane denied reports he had informed his players that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign. And Sunday's matchwinner Nacho stated: "In football one moment you...
SoccerBBC

La Liga & Ligue 1 final day: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Lille, PSG & Monaco

It's the final weekend of the top-flight seasons in Spain and France, with a gripping finale expected to decide who will be crowned champions of La Liga and Ligue 1. Over in Spain, Atletico Madrid are on the verge of winning their first league title for seven years but arch-rivals Real Madrid are waiting to pounce if they slip up.
Premier LeagueHouston Chronicle

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players...