There was no shortage of interesting starting pitchers from Shane McClanahan (more on him below) to a veteran like Kyle Gibson. We spoke about each extensively on the podcast but the one I wanted to focus on here at the top was Carlos Rodon. He kept it rolling against the Tigers, allowing just one run while striking out 12 over six innings of work. He finished with 23 swinging strikes on 96 pitches. That is not a typo; those are Jacob deGrom/Shane Bieber level numbers.