Scott Dixon staked his claim for a spot in the Fast Nine shootout at the Indianapolis 500 by clocking the fastest speed around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Fast Friday. The 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner went around the 2.5 mile oval at an average speed of 233.302 mph, taking 38.5766 seconds for that fastest lap. The No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driver was also fourth on the no-tow speed charts with a fastest unassisted lap of 231.502 mph. However, the six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion had his frustrations on the day.