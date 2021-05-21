How LeBron’s floater in 2018 sparked the Raptors’ championship run with Kawhi | Buzzer Beaters

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 12: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs hugs Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?