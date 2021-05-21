newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How LeBron’s floater in 2018 sparked the Raptors’ championship run with Kawhi | Buzzer Beaters

By The Chestnut Post
thechestnutpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElle Duncan takes a look back at a the iconic buzzer beater by LeBron James against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the 2018 Playoffs. Elle, Kendrick Perkins, and Doris Burke discuss how the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dominance over Raptors forced Toronto to fire head coach Dwane Casey, trade all-star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, and win the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

www.thechestnutpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle Duncan
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Doris Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Espn#Nba Finals#Cavs#The Toronto Raptors#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#Lead#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Youtube
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Halftime Rewind: Pacers at Raptors

Needing a win to secure homecourt in a Play-In Tournament game on Tuesday, the Pacers took a 68-55 lead over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon in Tampa. Doug McDermott hit three early 3-pointers as he scored nine of Indiana's first 15 points. As a team, the Blue & Gold went 7-for-13 from beyond the arc in the opening frame.
NBAUSA Today

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard sends 76ers home with Game 7 buzzer-beater

Two years ago today, Kawhi Leonard hit perhaps one of the greatest shots in postseason history to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, Leonard pulled up from the corner to drain the game-winning shot over Joel Embiid at...
NBAchatsports.com

Who should Toronto Raptors fans support in the playoffs?

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 12: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs hugs Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) It’s been a strange, turbulent, and uniquely challenging pandemic-influenced 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors, one that will officially see them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013. There will be plenty of time for analysis on the season that was and a look at the next steps to be taken, but the playoffs are less than two weeks away, so what’s a Raptors fan to do?
NBABleacher Report

Kawhi Leonard Dominant as Clippers Cruise Past Raptors in Easy Win

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a six-point loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday by finishing off a season-series sweep of the Toronto Raptors with a 115-96 victory at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. The win guarantees the Clippers will remain in possession of the No. 3 seed...
NBAthepost.on.ca

It's unclear how good this Raptors team can be going forward

Last summer, after the Raptors fell to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the team’s management said their usual post-season assessment of what had taken place would have a unique twist. “We have to figure out what bubble basketball was,” Masai Ujiri said. It was...
NBASportsnet.ca

Depleted Raptors no match for Kawhi's Clippers

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse hopes his players keep the frustration of this bizarre NBA season front of mind when they head into the off-season. They can lump Tuesday's 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers into that. Chris Boucher had 16 points and seven rebounds in...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Beat Raptors, Claim Ninth Seed, Will Face Hornets in Play-in

The Indiana Pacers (34-38) have closed off their regular season with a 125-113 win over the Toronto Raptors (27-45). The win has the Pacers officially locked in as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will host the Charlotte Hornets for the first play-in game who fell to the Washington Wizards 115-110 on Sunday.
NBACBS Sports

Raptors search for answers vs. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

The visiting Los Angeles Clippers will be out to complete a two-game season sweep of the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at Tampa. Last week at Los Angeles, the Clippers defeated the Raptors 105-100 in the first meeting of the season between the teams. The Clippers (45-23) are trying to...
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors’ pandemic-plagued season in Tampa ends with a loss to Indiana

TAMPA, Fla. - The most bizarre season in Toronto Raptors history ended with a 125-113 loss to Indiana on Sunday. Malachi Flynn had a career-high 27 points to top the Raptors (27-45), who finished a season thwarted by COVID-19 in 12th in the Eastern Conference. Stanley Johnson had 24 points, Khem Birch had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and DeAndre’ Bembry added 23 points.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Birch, Trent, Anunoby, Harris, More

Fourth-year center Khem Birch will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, giving him the freedom to sign with any team, but his comments following Sunday’s regular season finale made it sound as if he’d like to stick with the Raptors, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca, who tweets that Birch said fit is as important as money in free agency.
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Well, this it. With most of the Toronto Raptors looking forward to tomorrow’s swift departure from Tampa, they still have one game ahead of them before the regular season is over. This afternoon, they’ll host the Pacers. Indiana does have something to play for today, which will end up being...
NBAtheScore

Grading Raptors' bigs from the 2020-21 season

After handing out grades to the Toronto Raptors' backcourt group yesterday, let's turn our attention to the team's beleaguered frontcourt. Unless the goal was to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2013 (dear readers: that was not the goal), the front office's inability to make up for the departure of center tandem Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol became a misstep Toronto couldn't recover from.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors mock draft featuring exclusively Big Ten players

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers and Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors have seen their season mercifully come to an end, as they wrapped up their first campaign in almost a decade that saw them sitting at home instead of playing playoff basketball. Raptors mock draft season has also begun with this development, as the NBA Draft nuts out there are trying their best to build this squad back up.
NBAthepost.on.ca

Raptors end season with loss to Pacers

That’s a wrap, but don’t worry about the bow. The Raptors 26th season is in the books and if no one ever refers to it again over the course of time that would probably be a blessing for those that took part. It was rushed in the beginning, abysmal to...
NBAsemoball.com

Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference's ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday's play-in...