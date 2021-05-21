How LeBron’s floater in 2018 sparked the Raptors’ championship run with Kawhi | Buzzer Beaters
Elle Duncan takes a look back at a the iconic buzzer beater by LeBron James against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the 2018 Playoffs. Elle, Kendrick Perkins, and Doris Burke discuss how the Cleveland Cavaliers' dominance over Raptors forced Toronto to fire head coach Dwane Casey, trade all-star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, and win the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.