Tottenham manager Ryan Mason has played down talk of Harry Kane leaving the club this summer, insisting his only focus is Spurs’ final two games of the season. Kane has spoken to the Tottenham hierarchy requesting permission to seek a new challenge in his career, but the club insist he is not for sale and are privately frustrated by the timing of the story’s emergence ahead of key games which will decide their European qualification. Spurs are sixth in the table and host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening, where fans will attend for the first...