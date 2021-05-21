newsbreak-logo
Attending an open house? Better keep your voice down

By Laura Hensley, Special to National Post
Cover picture for the articleBefore Toronto real estate agent Meray Mansour brings her clients into a home viewing, she gives them a warning: assume you are being recorded. It’s not uncommon for smart home devices — pieces of technology that can watch and/or listen in for cues from occupants inside the home — to be used by sellers during viewings. Mansour estimates about 30 to 40 per cent of sellers have a surveillance device of sorts, a trend more common with higher-priced homes.

