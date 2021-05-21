Attending an open house? Better keep your voice down
Before Toronto real estate agent Meray Mansour brings her clients into a home viewing, she gives them a warning: assume you are being recorded. It’s not uncommon for smart home devices — pieces of technology that can watch and/or listen in for cues from occupants inside the home — to be used by sellers during viewings. Mansour estimates about 30 to 40 per cent of sellers have a surveillance device of sorts, a trend more common with higher-priced homes.www.wiartonecho.com