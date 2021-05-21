Attending an open house? Better keep your voice down

Do this first to gain buying power in today’s market. It’s no secret that the Denver housing market is hot. According to Redfin, homes are going from list to pending in under five days. And as Channel 7 reports, the market is likely to stay “hot, hot, hot.” In a comment echoed among neighbors around the area, one homebuyer noted “If something you like goes on the market, you have to be ready to act on it immediately.”