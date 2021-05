An alleged neo-Nazi said the only issue with the Holocaust was that “we did not finish the job” and that the “entire Jewish race” should have been killed, a court has heard.Andrew Dymock, 23, is accused of 15 offences including encouraging terrorism using websites, propaganda posters, social media posts and articles he is accused of creating.Prosecutors allege that he set up and operated the website and social media accounts for a neo-Nazi group called System Resistance Network (SRN) in 2017 and 2018.One article uploaded to its website in October 2017 was called “The Truth about the Holocaust”, the Old Bailey...