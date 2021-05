Malaysian authorities on Tuesday were investigating a collision between metro trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people, as dramatic accounts emerged of the crash. The accident happened in an underground tunnel close to the landmark Petronas Twin Towers at around 8:45 pm (1245 GMT) Monday, when a packed train collided with another that was empty and heading in the opposite direction on the same track. Passengers were left battered and bruised after being thrown across carriages during the crash, with many evacuated on stretchers. Most suffered minor injuries but 64 were taken to hospital, and six were in critical condition Tuesday, authorities said.