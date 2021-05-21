Stanton County Authorities Searching For Man Connected To Assault Investigation
STANTON COUNTY - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Norfolk man who is wanted on felony charges. According to a news release, 32-year-old Solomon E. Partee was last known to live on North 2nd Street in Norfolk and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of Third Degree-Domestic Assault, felony Strangulation, and Terroristic Threats.plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com