Stanton County Authorities Searching For Man Connected To Assault Investigation

A Norfolk man accused of driving suspiciously in southern Norfolk Monday night was arrested for a third time on suspicion of driving under the influence. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for a suspicious vehicle, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. An officer who was near 13th Street and Monroe Avenue when the call came out spotted the vehicle leaving the park and turning onto South 13th Street.