newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanton County, NE

Stanton County Authorities Searching For Man Connected To Assault Investigation

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANTON COUNTY - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a Norfolk man who is wanted on felony charges. According to a news release, 32-year-old Solomon E. Partee was last known to live on North 2nd Street in Norfolk and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of Third Degree-Domestic Assault, felony Strangulation, and Terroristic Threats.

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Stanton, NE
Stanton County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, NE
County
Stanton County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Assault#Long Hair#Felony Assault#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#The Assault#Felony Charges#Man#Felony Drug Charges#Felony Strangulation#Law Enforcement#Terroristic Threats#Bond#North 2nd Street#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Stanton man, Norfolk woman arrested on suspicion of trespassing, having drugs

Two people were arrested Saturday night, including a woman who had previously been arrested on Christmas Day, on suspicion of possessing drugs. At about 11 p.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office had contact with a vehicle that was suspected of trespassing on private property about 2 miles east of Norfolk, just off East Norfolk Avenue, Sheriff Mike Unger said in a press release.
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

32-year-old man arrested for third DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of his third DUI offense this weekend. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a Norfolk Police officer stopped a driver suspected of speeding. Upon making contact with the driver, Nicklas Meis, the officer said they could smell alcohol coming from Meis and asked him to perform field sobriety maneuvers.
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Man arrested at Norfolk business after vehicle search yields meth

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A probation search in Norfolk has led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Norfolk man on drug charges. On Friday afternoon shortly before 4:00, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue to assist a Nebraska State Probation officer with a vehicle search.
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

Norfolk man arrested after violating probation

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges Friday afternoon. According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue to assist a Nebraska State Probation officer with a vehicle search. The probation officer had searched a probationer’s car...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Two were arrested on felony drug charges

STANTON - Two were arrested on multiple charges Saturday night. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office had contact with a vehicle trespassing on private property about two miles east of Norfolk, just off east Norfolk Avenue. During the contact, 50-year-old Jacqueline Hoover of Norfolk and 57-year-old...
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

Troopers arrest two, locate 186 LBs of marijuana in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324, in Hamilton County. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 186 pounds of marijuana contained in heat sealed packages.
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Gleaton sentenced on assault, trespass charges

MADISON, Neb. -- A man accused of the shooting death of a Norfolk woman was sentenced this week on previous charges against the same woman. Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was sentenced in Madison County court Tuesday to two years in prison - one each for the charges of third-degree domestic assault and criminal trespass.
Nebraska StateNorfolk Daily News

Man crashes stolen car into field, flees on foot

A Norfolk man is in custody after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a field north of Norfolk before fleeing on foot. At about 2 p.m. Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of First Street and Industrial Highway in northern Norfolk.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Norfolkan arrested on suspicion of third DUI

A Norfolk man accused of driving suspiciously in southern Norfolk Monday night was arrested for a third time on suspicion of driving under the influence. Just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, Norfolk police were called to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for a suspicious vehicle, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. An officer who was near 13th Street and Monroe Avenue when the call came out spotted the vehicle leaving the park and turning onto South 13th Street.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Norfolk man arrested for DUI

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after Norfolk Police responded to a suspicious vehicle report. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for the report. The caller provided a description of the vehicle, and an officer was at 13th and Monroe and spotted the vehicle...
Madison County, NENorfolk Daily News

Madison County to participate in national seatbelt campaign

MADISON — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers about the life-saving benefits of wearing a seatbelt this spring. The sheriff’s office will be participating in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Click It or Ticket enforcement effort from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, June 6.
Stanton, NESand Hills Express

Stanton man arrested after brief weekend pursuit

STANTON, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in jail after a brief pursuit over the weekend. Stanton County authorities say they tried to pull over 31-year-old Dessivee Wright of Stanton over the weekend after he was found driving with a revoked license. Authorities say Wright didn't stop at first,...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Mission shows gratitude for law enforcement, emergency workers

The Norfolk Rescue Mission celebrated law enforcement and emergency service personnel with its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Lunch on Wednesday. The Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the Norfolk mission, said the yearly event started out more than 20 years ago as a memorial for fallen officers but has shifted over the years to become an expression of gratitude for what law enforcement and emergency workers do for the community.
Madison County, NENews Channel Nebraska

Madison County Sheriff's Department Participating In 2021 'Click it or Ticket' Campaign

MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Sheriff Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring, during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with...
Stanton, NENews Channel Nebraska

Stanton Man Arrested Following Disturbance in Stanton

STANTON - The Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested a 31-year-old Stanton man following a disturbance where he was refused the sale of alcohol. The Sheriff's Office says Hector Medina was arrested after he drove from the Casey’s store where he was refused service due to his intoxication. He was stopped...
Pilger, NENews Channel Nebraska

Pilger Man Arrested on Federal Arrest Warrant

PILGER - A Pilger man was arrested on a Felony Arrest Warrant Tuesday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday morning, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jose E. Garcia of rural Pilger on a U.S. District Court Felony Arrest Warrant for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Authorities say...