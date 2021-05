Occasionally it is difficult to gauge how connected to reality the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major general Hossein Salami is. Even the Tehran Times noted that Salami is known for “fiery and aggressive speeches targeting the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia.” In January 2019, Salami said: “We will fight them on the global level, not just in one spot. Our war is not a local war. We have plans to defeat the world powers.” So, kind of grandiose.