6918 Stafford Park Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120
You are going to LOVE this 4 bed, 3 bath home located in the sought-after Magnolia Green Subdivision! This home features NEW VINYL FLOORING, NEW UTILITY SINK, CUSTOM Epoxy floor & Shelving in the Garage & a “HIDDEN” Children’s Playroom!! Step inside this BEAUTIFUL Home boasting an OPEN FLOW 1st floor Kitchen, Living & Dining area. The Kitchen offers a large island w/sink, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry & access to the 2 car Garage! The Living Room offers a Gas Fireplace & views into the lush backyard. The 1st floor also features a Sitting Room, Bedroom & Full Bathroom. Head upstairs to find a loft space, perfect for a Bonus area. The Primary Bedroom with en-suite bath features 2 walk-in closets, a soaking tub, dual vanities & a shower. The 2nd floor also features a Laundry Room w/NEW utility sink, 2 Bedrooms that share a full bath & the SECRET Playroom! Magnolia Green is a masterfully planned community that features impressive amenities including pools, tennis, volleyball, soccer, playgrounds and miles of walking trails along with access to the area’s best schools, shopping, dining & entertainment. Come inside and fall in LOVE for yourself!richmond.com