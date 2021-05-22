Interesting “Estuarine Animals:” Callinectes, Corophiums, Caprellidaes, and More

An estuary describes a partially enclosed area where freshwater from rivers or streams mixes with the saltwater of the ocean. Estuaries can also be called bays, lagoons, and sounds, and it includes salt marshes, salt flats, wetlands, and much of the river delta. Because of the unique chemistry of the water and the influence of two vastly different biomes, estuaries are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world, harboring some astonishing diversity of animal life. Like much underwater fauna, some of these animals may be familiar while others seem pretty alien. With that, we’ll take a dive into some of the world’s estuaries and the incredible lives of the creatures that call them home.