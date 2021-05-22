newsbreak-logo
A Brief History of the “Endangered Species Act”

By Siri Undlin
earth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Endangered Species Act is a foundational environmental law in the US. Known as a federal register of animals on the brink of extinction, it is a law that goes deeper than that. It has supported federal agents, activists, and everyday people in saving endangered species. From iconic Bald Eagles and lesser-known critters like the Island Night Lizard, the act has facilitated these species to temporary recovery.

