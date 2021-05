BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 2021 Texas A&M Spring Commencement featured 68 student-athletes from 13 varsity programs. “I am incredibly proud of our student-athletes for all of their hard work in achieving their degrees this week,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “This academic year has been unlike any other, and to see them flourish amid all of the challenges and lead this community the way they have, has been one of the greatest honors of my career. These Former Students will always have a home in Aggieland. Congratulations and Gig ‘Em.”