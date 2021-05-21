newsbreak-logo
“We do not find any correlations with mask mandates”

By Jim Zellmer
schoolinfosystem.org
 6 days ago

Emily Oster, Rebecca Jack, Clare Halloran, John Schoof, Diana McLeod:. This paper reports on the correlation of mitigation practices with staff and student COVID-19 case rates in Florida, New York, and Massachusetts during the 2020-2021 school year. We analyze data collected by the COVID-19 School Response Dashboard and focus on student density, ventilation upgrades, and masking. We find higher student COVID-19 rates in schools and districts with lower in-person density but no correlations in staff rates. Ventilation upgrades are correlated with lower rates in Florida but not in New York. We do not find any correlations with mask mandates. All rates are lower in the spring, after teacher vaccination is underway.

PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthwestsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update May 17

For New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution information visit www.governor.ny.gov. Beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Effective May 19, most business capacities—which are currently based upon percentage of maximum occupancy—will be removed....
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Homelessnny360.com

NY to adopt new CDC mask guidelines

New York will adopt the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Monday. “We have to reopen, we have to reopen smart, we have to reopen with a cautious eye,” Cuomo said. “We have to get back to life and living. And we have to do it the way New Yorkers do it, we have to do it quickly and robustly.”
Florida, NYNorth Country Public Radio

Miami Tries To Make Vaccinations Easy: 'Wherever People Are That's Where We Will Be'

On a recent Monday morning, Miami International Airport looked hectic with people rushing to their flights. You could hear baggage claim announcements, passengers frantically asking about the zone for their international flights and personnel directing them. But airport staff and some travelers were stepping away from the chaos to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.