WASHINGTON -- Carmichaels baseball coach Dickie Krause didn't feel his team was on top of its game Saturday but the result was the same as its been all season for the first-place Mikes in Section 1-AA. Carmichaels rebounded after squandering an early 4-0 lead and went on to defeat host Washington, 7-4, at Wild Things Park to move closer to clinching the section crown.