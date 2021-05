The United South Central track teams hosted the second annual Viesselman True Team Track Meet at Wells Concrete Stadium on April 30. The Rebel girls took second place while the Rebel boys ended up in third. Blue Earth Area took first in the girls meet with 215 points, USC was second with 147.50 and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva was third at 73.50. BEA also took first for the boys with 191 points, Maple River was second with 157, USC third with 137 and NRHEG fourth at 101.