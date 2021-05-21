newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Drops All Capacity Limits For Businesses & Ends Social Distancing Requirements Following Updated CDC Guidelines

By Danielle Jennings
theshaderoom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRoommates, as the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) recently updated its guidelines for mask-wearing for those who are vaccinated, many states have lowered their own guidelines in response—and California is the latest one that’s set to officially reopen. State legislators recently announced that in just a few weeks, California will drop all business capacity limits and also end social distancing requirements, as more residents get fully vaccinated.

theshaderoom.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Updated Guidelines#Population Control#Health Services#Instagram#Vaccination Status#Businesses#State Legislators#Indoor California Events#Outdoor Events#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Los Angeles County, CALos Angeles Daily News

LA County officials report more cases of the UK coronavirus variant

Los Angeles County reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths on Saturday, May 22, as officials reported more cases of the UK variant B.1.1.7. Of the 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health laboratory in the past week, 53% were the UK variant and none were the California variant. The lab also detected six Brazil (P.1) variants last week and one South African variant (B.1.351).
California StateMiddletown Press

Timeline of COVID-19 cases during California's outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JANUARY 2020. — The Orange County Health Care Agency reports California’s apparent first case of COVID-19, a man who had traveled to Wuhan, China. — The Feb. 6 death of a a San Jose woman is the first known U.S. death from COVID-19. — A California...
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

State due to drop social distancing limits in June

SACRAMENTO — California no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15, the state’s top health official said Friday. “We’re at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable...
Kandiyohi County, MNWest Central Tribune

Kandiyohi County shows off vaccination efforts to CDC

In an effort to gather information on how public health departments across the country are administering millions of COVID-19 vaccines to the general public, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent representatives to Minnesota. "We were one of their chosen sites," and the only one in greater Minnesota,...
Louisville, KYLouisville Cardinal

BRIEF: U of L lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated Cardinals

The University of Louisville announced on May 20 that masks will no longer be required on campus for individuals that are fully vaccinated. This announcement follows the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to revise COVID-19 masking guidelines and Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order that allows vaccinated Kentuckians to go unmasked in most situations.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Will the new CDC guidelines increase spread of COVID-19?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that vaccinated people can take off their masks in indoor and outdoor settings as a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its conclusion. But a group of scientists said Thursday that the CDC’s decision may lead to even more COVID-19...
Pennsylvania StateTitusville Herald

Pennsylvania firing vendor that mishandled virus data

Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online — to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual...
Public HealthTriangle

New CDC guidelines leave many unknowns

The recent changes to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, last updated Sunday, have lifted a number of COVID-19 restrictions. Those who are fully vaccinated are now free to resume their daily lives prior to pandemic, completely maskless. Although everyone is still expected to comply with local business and workplace guidelines, many people who have received their full dose of the vaccine will no longer need to mask their faces or social distance.
Public Healthcdrecycler.com

NWRA urges CDC and OSHA to clarify guidance for fully vaccinated workers

The National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA) joined other organizations on a letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) urging the agencies to clarify new guidance for fully vaccinated people related to returning to the workplace.
Springfield, ILmyradiolink.com

Public Health Officials Announce 1,573 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
California Statefoxla.com

California won't require vaccine passport when it fully reopens June 15

LOS ANGELES - California will not require vaccine passports for traveling or businesses post-pandemic when the state fully reopens its economy on June 15, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Friday. California health officials announced Friday that the state has met the health metrics for a...
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Can businesses ask about your COVID-19 vaccination status?

Health director says state still aiming for vaccine benchmarks despite CDC mask announcement. Elizabeth Hertel from MDHHS said that the recent announcement by the CDC allowing those vaccinated to go without masks indoors in most situations is leading to cautious optimism. The state is following the CDC recommendation but hopes it provides an incentive for those waiting to get vaccinated.
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Custer Health to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Mandan-based Custer Health will soon begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.