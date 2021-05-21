California Drops All Capacity Limits For Businesses & Ends Social Distancing Requirements Following Updated CDC Guidelines
Roommates, as the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) recently updated its guidelines for mask-wearing for those who are vaccinated, many states have lowered their own guidelines in response—and California is the latest one that’s set to officially reopen. State legislators recently announced that in just a few weeks, California will drop all business capacity limits and also end social distancing requirements, as more residents get fully vaccinated.theshaderoom.com